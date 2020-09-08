DUXBURY — There will be a pair of new coaches on the Harwood sidelines for the upcoming fall sports season.
Athletic Director Chris Langevin announced that the school has hired Sophia Tretiak to coach field hockey, while Peter Arsenault will coach volleyball. It won’t be a normal season for any teams due to the pandemic, but the Highlanders will attempt to make the most of a pared-down schedule.
Tretiak (formerly Eldridge) played field hockey at Salve Regina University before coaching at Montpelier for seven years. Harwood field hockey went 6-7-1 last season and suffered a 1-0 loss to Missisquoi in the Division III quarterfinals.
“I am so excited to start coaching at Harwood,” Tretiak said. “I’m passionate about field hockey and look forward to getting to know the team. I’m grateful to have this opportunity. This is sure to be a unique season and I’m excited to get started.”
The Highlanders have made 20 trips to the semifinals since the program’s inception in 1971. Harwood claimed three straight titles from 2010-2012 and is 7-2-2 in championship appearances. Tretiak will attempt to guide HU to its first winning season since 2015, when the squad finished 6-5-2.
“Sophia’s development of student-athletes, both as young adults and tactically on the field, has the athletic department excited to welcome her to our school,” Langevin said. “She is going to bring a new vision, excitement and passion to the field hockey program. I’m excited to see where the program goes — the sky is the limit.”
Arsenault is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where he played rugby and volleyball. He was the volleyball coach at Needham High School in Massachusetts before he moved to Vermont.
“Peter’s vast volleyball knowledge and experience will be crucial to the development of our program and student-athletes,” Langevin said. “The excitement and passion that Peter has in teaching the game of volleyball is palpable, and I can’t wait to see him get started.”
Harwood volleyball went 10-6 last fall and finished 8-8 in 2018. In addition to coaching, Arsenault has joined the Harwood staff as a physical education teacher. He previously held the same position at U-32.
“I’m getting super excited to help bring the love of volleyball into the Highlander community.” Arsenault said.
The upcoming season will be a different experience for Arsenault and his squad because volleyball will now be played outside. Schools are allowed to practice indoors, but matches against other schools will no longer take place in gyms.
“The game of volleyball has been growing exponentially in Vermont,” Arsenault said. “And this fall, due to COVID, it will be a completely different game moving it outdoors. It’ll be interesting to see how the student-athletes and coaches adapt to this change. I’m just happy we were able to offer volleyball still, and get our student-athletes back together.”
