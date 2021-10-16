CRAFTSBURY - Harwood produced the winning hand despite missing its ace Saturday.
The Highlander girls confirmed their status as the clear favorites in Division II cross country by breezing to 26-point victory over U-32 during the NVAC Mountain Division Championships. Coach John Kerrigan's squad competed without three-time defending state champ Ava Thurston and still placed five runners in the top-13.
"We did a really good job at staying as a pack for a good majority of the race," Harwood senior Britta Zetterstrom said. "We all ran our own races, which was really nice. It was kind of hectic in the beginning because we didn't know (girls) were running first. But kept our heads and we recovered pretty well."
Lamoille's Maggie McGee placed first with a 5-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 13.8 seconds. Zetterstrom was close behind, claiming runner-up honors in 21:28.8 on the hilly, two-lap course.
"Hearing (U-32's) coaches cheer them on behind us was definitely a big motivator," Zetterstrom said. "And then keeping Maggie in sight was also a big thing for us."
Harwood recorded a winning team total of 30 points while racing without Ava Thurston, who was at a training camp for Nordic skiing in Utah. Charlie Flint placed third for the Highlanders in 21:44.2. Ava Thurston's younger sister Julia was fourth in 21:53.1.
"(Flint and Julia Thurston) have improved so much," Zetterstrom said. "They worked hard over the summer and I think they should be super proud of how far they've come. They have some goals in mind this year and I think they're going to do really well."
Celia Wing was eighth for HU in 22:33.4. Teammate Caelyn McDonough placed 13th in 23:02.
"That's a nice little pairing there," Zetterstrom said. "They work with each other, and I think that was the first time Celia had passed Caelyn. So now there's a little team rivalry, which is good for them. It's really nice to have those two together."
Hazel Lillis (22nd, 24:09.7) and Heidi Haroldsen (27th, 24:30) also delivered strong showings for Harwood. Their team attempted to use cautious pacing during the first half of the race, which included two sustained climbs up "Screaming Mimi."
"We were taking that first lap a little slower," Zetterstrom said. "We definitely wanted to conserve for the second one and run it smart. But Screaming Mimi, I heard a lot of people saying that it was just a push to the top: everything you had, and then just the rest of it. You get to that final hill and it's all you've got."
Two weeks ago many of the HU runners recorded personal records while leading their team to a second-place finish on relatively flat terrain at the Maine Festival of Champions.
"It's a big booster to be able to go to a course, run fast and see what you can do," Zetterstrom said. "And then come home and improve from there or work off of that. And it's just a fun place to go and a nice little team trip."
The Highlanders carried over their momentum from last week's victory at the Harwood Invitational, which featured a rugged ascent up "Kerrigan's Killer." The Thetford venue at state championships is notorious for a tough hill before the final mile named after course designer John Morton.
"I think Thetford is worse than today," Zetterstrom said. "Morty's Monster always gets me. But here, there's recovery - which is really nice. And it's really cool to see states and then New England's at the same place."
U-32's top racers were Amy Felice (fifth, 21:54.3), Esther Macke (10th, 22:41.1), Ginger Long (11th, 22:51.8), Addy Budliger (14th, 23:15.7) and Isabelle Serrano (16th, 23:26.9). Scoring points for third-place St. Johnsbury were Adele Bernier (12th, 23:00.7), Peyton Qualter (15th, 23:20.8), Mckenna Crance (17th, 23:35.8), Hazel Fay (18th, 23:39.6) and Bennett Crance (20th, 23:50.5).
Anika Leahy placed sixth in 22:14 for fourth-place Craftsbury. She was supported by teammates Ruth Krebs (23rd, 24:12.8), Ava Purdy (25th, 24:26.1), Rachel Bjerke (38th, 26:28.1) and Daisy Roianov (58th, 29:05).
Leading the way for eighth-place Montpelier were Sara McGill (31st, 25:07.3), Mira Pompei (49th, 27:44.3), Zoe Ayres (51st, 27:55.6), Ksenia Benoit (57th, 28:56.5) and Lena Donofrio (62nd, 20:32.8). Northfield's McKenna Knapp placed ninth in 22:37.2.
State championships will take place Oct. 30 at Thetford Academy. The Highlanders are seeking their 14th title in program history after suffering a 13-point loss to U-32 last year. Kerrigan's teams won it all in 1989, 1990 and 2000 before rattling off eight straight titles from 2009-2016. The Highlanders triumphed again in 2018 and 2019.
"(Kerrigan) definitely knows how to push us," Zetterstrom said. "And he always makes sure that we have some sort of goal in mind - somebody to catch or a team to look out for or a spot to strive for. …Kerrigan always tells us stories about our past racers, and most recently we had a ton of Harwood alumni that were from our last team come for the home race. And especially considering a lot of them have siblings on the team and it was a long weekend, they just came and visited and cheered us on. And they stayed for a little bit and they chatted with us, so it was really nice to see them again."
TEAM SCORES
1. Harwood 30
2. U-32 56
3. St. Johnsbury 82
4. Craftsbury 150
5. North Country 176
6. Lamoille 183
7. Lyndon 196
8. Montpelier 258
9. Hazen 259
10. Peoples 270
11. Lake Region 187
