WATERBURY — Goalie Kaylee Thayer and the No. 4 Harwood girls hockey team advanced to the Division I semifinals with Wednesday’s 2-0 win over No. 5 Middlebury.
The game between the Tigers (12-7-2) and Highlanders (14-5-2) was similar to the first meeting when the two teams skated to a 1-1 mid-season tie. This time around Harwood came out strong in the opening minutes. Clara Griffin fired the first shot on goal, cutting down along the boards before being denied by Middlebury goalie Abby Hodsden (22 saves).
The Highlanders opened the scoring four minutes into the first period and never looked back. Kailie French was in a perfect position in front of the Tigers net when she took a pass from Olivia Kaplan and found the back of the net.
“(Kaplan) got the puck behind the net and Clara was shielding the goalie, and I was able to get it in,” French said. “I think that goal brought us together more and gave us a positive attitude.”
Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said getting the first goal was big.
“It was really important to get the early lead,” Vasseur said. “We knew Middlebury had been off for some time. We tried to go at them as hard as we could as early as we could. And we were lucky to score early.”
After the opening goal, the Tigers picked up the pace and tested Thayer. (32 saves). The Tigers’ best chance of the period was when Merry Kimble went to her backhand after splitting the HU defense to free up an open look at the net. Thayer stood her ground and slid her pad, blocking the shot to the corner. Harwood created another excellent scoring chance in the first period when Louisa Thomsen sent a pass to Rachel Fernandez for a one-timer that went off the shoulder of Hodsden. Both teams fired 10 shots on goal in the opening period.
The second period opened with multiple penalties. Harwood was whistled twice, while Middlebury made one trip to the box. The Tigers couldn’t convert during a two-minute 4-on-3 advantage. After the penalties expired, Middlebury’s Taylor Moulton found some open skating room in the HU zone and fired a wrist shot that was stopped by Thayer. Harwood also had some excellent scoring opportunities in the Middlebury zone. Hailey Brickey’s shot from the blue line bounced of Hodsden’s shoulder, giving HU two chances at the rebound before the puck was covered up.
Fans were on their toes in the third period when a Harwood defender fell down and Middlebury’s Ella Tucker skated in on a clean breakaway. Thayer didn’t bite on any of Tucker’s moves, and the crowd erupted when she stopped the excellent scoring chance.
“I was thinking, ‘I really want this shutout. I have to stop it,” Thayer said. “I just had to follow her the whole way.”
The Highlanders played more defensively in the third period, making sure the Tigers only fired off single shots and that all rebounds were cleared. Harwood defenders Brickey, Nichole Pappas, Eva Joslin, Molly Yacavoni and Lyric Smith all played a strong game, especially in the final period.
“I thought the defensive corp, including our goalie, did a great job,” Vasseur said. “We played a great team. They just put some big goals up against Rice and they can score. We were able to slow them down, and Kaylee was able to shut the door.”
Middlebury had one last chance when Harwood was called for a hooking penalty with 2:09 left in the third period. After Harwood fired a shot at the empty net that bounced off the corner post, the Highlanders ended it with an empty-net goal with two seconds left by Joslin.
“We’ll skate tomorrow and talk about our roles and what we’ll need to do on Friday,” Vasseur said. “We go at it and play as hard as we can, and hopefully, we’ll go to the championship.”
Harwood advances to play top-seeded Burlington-Colchester. BHS-Colchester has lost only one game this season and defeated Harwood, 6-1, in January.
