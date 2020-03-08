DUXBURY - Sophomore Tanum Nelson scored 20 points Saturday and the No. 3 Harwood girls basketball team earned its first semifinal berth since 1980 with a 57-31 victory over No. 6 Mount Abraham.
Harwood (19-3) will face No. 2 North Country (17-5) in Wednesday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud. Mount Abe ends the season at 15-7.
Mia Cooper (16 points, nine rebounds) and Emma Ravelin (nine points) were also big offensive forces for Harwood. Ella Gannon (five points, seven rebounds), Ashley Proteau (seven rebounds) and Ashlyn Carst (four points) rounded out HU's top contributors.
Chloe Johnston (16 points) paced the Eagles, who trailed 8-5 after the first quarter. Harwood led 19-12 at halftime and extended its lead to 38-20 at the end of the third quarter.
"We doubled our points in the third quarter," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "We made one adjustment on defense and we kept pushing for transition. We took away the entry to the mid-post and it stalled them for a bit. They couldn't figure out what to do to adjust to us. We were staying out on Johnston, but we were denying that entry. I really like our fitness. And i think it showed today."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Mountain 59, MSJ 34
WELLS RIVER — The Mountains had no answer for Lauryn Alley (24 points) during Saturday's Division IV girls basketball quarterfinal.
The MSJ offense struggled while scoring 10 points in the first half. The Mountain got on track in the second half, but the 25-10 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
"The girls played hard," MSJ coach Bill Bruso said. "They didn't give up. I told them after the game that was encouraging.
The Mounties lose only one starter, so Bruso is looking forward to next season.
"The cupboard is not bare," he said.
Jillian Perry led the No. 6 Mounties (13-9) with 11 points. Teammate Tianna Gallipo nailed three 3-pointers to finish with nine points. The No. 3 Bucks will carry a 16-5 record into Wednesday's semifinal game at the Barre Auditorium.
