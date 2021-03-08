BURLINGTON — Second-seeded Vermont nearly overcame a double-digit second-half deficit but fell against fourth-seeded Hartford, 71-66, in the America East Semifinals.
The Catamounts end the season with a 10-5 record. The Hawks improve to 14-8 and will host No. 6 UMass-Lowell in Saturday’s title game.
“It was a tough loss but Hartford played great and they were the better team today,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “Hartford made the plays down the stretch and we did not play well enough to win the game.”
Vermont native Ben Shungu paced the UVM offensive attack with 17 points on a 6-of-11 shooting effort.
He dished out six assists and recorded two steals.
Teammate Ryan Davis followed with 16 points and made 6 of 8 attempts from the floor. He pulled down four boards and blocked one shot. Stef Smith was the third Catamount in double figures with 11 points to go along with two rebounds.
The Cats and Hawks played to a low-scoring defensive battle for most of the first half. UVM built an 8-2 edge in the opening five minutes, but Hartford’s Traci Carter scored four of the team’s next six points to tie the score at 8 by the 12:51 mark.
With the Hawks leading 15-14 with 9:30 left in the period, the Catamounts netted eight unanswered points.
Five of those points were from Tomas Murphy, while a 3-pointer from the left corner by Shungu gave the home team a 22-15 lead. Hartford’s Austin Williams drilled two 3-pointers as a part of 7-2 run to help the Hawks close the gap to 24-22.
With things knotted at 29 with 1:49 to go in the first half, Hartford’s Hunter Marks hit a long jumper. Smith answered with a deep 3-pointer at the other end, giving the Cats a 32-31 edge with 15 ticks left on the clock. Williams banked in a runner in the final seconds to send Hartford into the break with a 33-32 advantage.
The Hawks opened the second half with a 13-6 run and stretched their lead to 46-38 by the first media timeout. Davis helped the Cats close the gap to six points after using some low-post moves. However, Hartford continued its hot streak and led 53-42 by the 12-minute media timeout.
The Catamounts came back with an 11-4 surge and whittled the deficit to 57-53 in a five-minute stretch. As quickly as the home team clawed back into the game, the visitors started to heat up again. A pair of 3-pointers gave the Hawks a 63-54 lead near the four-minute mark.
UVM showcased tenacity once again while attempting to figt back. Davis and Smith teamed up to score eight of Vermont’s next 10 points, cutting the margin to 65-64 with 1:39 left to play.
The game came down to the wire in the final minute. Williams hit a mid-range jumper with 26 seconds left to put the Hawks up 67-66. Vermont’s Isaiah Powell answered on the other end of the floor after banking in a jumper of his own near the charity stripe.
The Cats were forced to foul with nine seconds remaining. Carter made both attempts, extending Hartford’s lead to 69-66. Shungu attempted to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but his shot missed the mark. Williams came down with the defensive rebound and made both free throws to ice the game after UVM had to foul one more time.
Williams fished with 25 points and nine rebounds for Hartford (14-8). He made 9 of 12 attempts from the floor and went 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Carter added 22 points for the Hawks.
Hartford 71, Vermont 65
HARTFORD (14-8)
Marks 4-6 0-0 9, Stafl 3-6 0-0 6, Carter 8-11 3-4 22, Mitchell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 9-12 3-4 25, Henry 1-1 0-1 3, Webley 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-43 7-11 71.
VERMONT (10-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.