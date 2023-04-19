HARTFORD - Three of Vermont's top multi-sport athletes who played for different teams this past winter helped the Hartford girls lacrosse squad extend its winning streak to 20 games during Wednesday's 10-8 victory over U-32.
Windsor basketball star Audrey Rupp recorded a hat trick for Hartford after leading the Yellow Jackets to their second consecutive hoops title last month during a 44-40 victory over Thetford. Her former rival, Panther Addie Cadwell, is joining forces with Rupp this spring on their cooperative team and punished U-32 with five goals. Hartford girls hockey standout Madison Barwood scored two goals to help tip the scales in Hartford's favor.
"It was a great game and It was a battle the whole way," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "We stayed really tight with them in the first half and we had the bulk of the possession and we were winning the draws. If we had converted more shots, we could have easily been ahead. But in the second half it was one of those strategy situations where the team that had the lead was in control. Hartford finished the game out strong and they were winning the draws at the end."
Willa Long and Anika Turcotte scored two goals apiece for the Raiders. Teammates Natalie Beauregard, Amelia Woodard, Megan Ognibene and Caitlyn Fielder added one goal apiece. The Raiders faced a 5-3 halftime deficit despite enjoying a territorial advantage in the opening half.
"It was our first close game and it was a bit of a head game for the girls," Connor said. "It took us a few minutes to really just settle down and battle. I think it got in our heads a little bit at first and we weren't converting. We didn’t convert on our first-half possessions and shot attempts, which hurt us. But we really battled back."
The Raiders tied things up at 7-7 entering the final minutes of the second half and pulled ahead with 7:13 on the clock. The Hurricanes scored 73 seconds latter and pulled in front for good heading into the final six minutes of action.
Goalie Emily Fuller made six saves for U-32, which finished the game with a 12-8 advantage on draws.
"We had a few girls leave early for a school trip for April break, but we're not making excuses," Connor said. "I'm just really proud of the we we battled, having one real varsity sub and pulling up a few girls from JV."
Hartford (5-0) opened the season with victories over Burlington, Brattleboro, St. Johnsbury and Vergennes. The Hurricanes will host Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"They're definitely beatable and we have a plan for next time," Connor said of the Hurricanes. "I'm sure we'll see them in the postseason and we'll know what to do. They had two main scorers tonight. And if you look at our scoresheet, we had six scorers. So we have a much more well-rounded team. We're going to have a solid season and we're not going to be revolving around two or three players."
U-32 (3-2) will host Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"I can't remember the last time we had five games before April break," Connor said. "I feel lucky to have no games cancelled or postponed at this point in the season - that has never happened. It feels good going into the break. And we're going to play some games over break, so we'll stay fresh and hopefully not lose much coming out of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.