The Hartford boys basketball team has had to grow up quickly this season. The Hurricanes are an underclassmen-heavy squad, meaning experience in high-leverage spots was lacking coming into the year.
The closing minutes of Hartford’s 58-53 win against Mount St. Joseph were about as high leverage as they come and the Hurricanes still found a way to win.
“This is good for us,” said first-year Hartford coach Mike Gaudette. “We only have two seniors and we haven’t been in a lot of games like this this year. I thought the kids persevered at the end.”
The Hurricanes looked like they had the victory well in hand in the early stages of the fourth, but MSJ senior Owen Traynor wasn’t going to let it come easy.
Traynor caught fire from long range, hitting a trio of 3s in the closing minutes to pull MSJ as close as two points. Traynor had 13 points in fourth quarter alone.
Hartford did itself no favors with how poorly it shot at the foul line in the fourth quarter, going 10-for-21.
Yet, the Hurricanes had just enough to close the door on a Mounties comeback. The win was Hartford’s eighth in a row.
The loss was MSJ’s second in a row, coming against the best that the Southern Vermont League B Division has to offer in Fair Haven and Hartford.
“We haven’t had a big win all year. We seem to just not get over the hump,” said Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau. “There’s little tiny things that we just aren’t doing.
“(Hartford) killed us on the boards for a while. Then, we get momentum and we turn the ball over. I can’t say it’s inexperience now, so I haven’t hit it on the head yet.”
Hartford took control of the game and had the cushion it did to soften the blow of the MSJ comeback because of a strong third-quarter effort, where the Hurricanes outscored the Mounties by 10.
MSJ had taken a one-point lead into the break after a competitive first half, but Hartford was the aggressor in the early going of the third.
Christian Hathorn took on the starring role,, burying a trio of 3s that helped the Hurricanes grab the momentum.
“We talked about it at halftime. We have some sets we run for Christian and he’s a great shooter,” Gaudette said. “He got hot and we set some good screens for him. He broke their back a bit in the third quarter. We just fought all night.”
“(Christian) made shots, but at the same time, he was wide open,” Charbonneau said. “We have guys coming down the court and there’s no communication defensively.
“It’s something we’ve been harping on. When we play good defense, we are really good.”
Traynor led all scorers with 26 points. Dez Krakowka was a big piece in the Mounties’ success in the first half, where he scored 11 of his 21 points.
Hathorn led Hartford with 15 points, followed by 13 from Brody Tyburski and 11 from Brayden Trombly. Trombly was a pest defensively with five steals.
MSJ (10-7) honored its six seniors Traynor, Matt Greeno, Braedon McKeighan, Anthony Cavalieri, Gunnar Blanchard and Marquise Reed. The Mounties look to snap their two-game skid on Wednesday at Woodstock, a team they beat by double figures two weeks ago.
Hartford (17-2) will be the final team to take a shot at handing Fair Haven its first loss. The Hurricanes took the Slaters to overtime in their previous encounter.
The SVL titans meet Thursday night at Hartford, if the game isn’t moved due to the forcast.
