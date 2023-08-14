Harwood cross country standout Heidi Haraldsen recently joined 13 other U.S. runners for the 2023 Youth Skyrunning Championships and earned a top-10 result to help pace the North American crew.
The rising Highlanders junior teamed up with Woodstock's James Underwood and Middlebury's Baxter Harrington to give the Green Mountain State solid representation at the elite international event on Gran Sasso Mountain in Italy.
Haraldsen placed ninth in both the Vertical Kilometer and the 15-kilometer Skyrace while competing in the youth B division for 15- and 16-year-old girls. The VK was held on a difficult 5-kilometer course over rocks and scree. The skyrace included the VK course and an additional 10 km that scaled several mountains and descended sharply over steep terrain.
"Heidi was one of the most consistent Americans," said U.S. assistant coach John Kerrigan, who is also the coach at Harwood.
Haraldsen prepared for the VK and Skyrace with runs on Hunger, Stowe Pinnacle, Camels Hump and Sugarbush. Those mountains are barely over 1,000 meters, compared to the race courses that were between 2,000 and 3,000 meters.
"They were much steeper than I had ever experienced.” Haraldsen said.
A solid skiing background was also useful as Haraldsen attempted to keep pace with some of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world.
“Heidi’s training in ski mountaineering this past winter was also helpful in her preparation," U.S. coach Ryan Kerrigan said.
John Kerrigan has led Harwood teams to 47 state championships during his coaching career and will return this fall to guide another talented group of Highlanders.
"Heidi will be in great shape for the upcoming cross country season," John Kerrigan said. "I think she will be snickering when her teammates complain about running repeats on Kerrigan’s Killer."
Skyrunning began in Italy over six thousand years ago when shepards would lead their sheep over the high mountain passes of the Alps and Apennines to reach greener pastures. And merchants would carry treasures from the Mediterranean to deliver their goods to those living in the small villages many miles from the sea by running up and over the rugged peaks of the Alps and Apennines.
One of these peddlers was Ootzi, who came to be known as the Iceman. The remains of Ootzi was discovered near a melting glacier by hikers along the border of the Austrian and Italian Alps several decades ago. In Oottzi’s possession were medicinal herbs, sea shells and grains that were native to an area from lower elevations and many kilometers away. Ootzi has been called the original skyrunner for those now involved in the sport. As glaciers of the Alps continue to melt the, it is possible that more Ootzi’s will be discovered.
The first Skyrunning World Championships took place in 2010. Six year later, the first World Youth Championships were held in Italy. Team USA started participating in the World Youth Skyrunning Championships began in 2017 after the father-son duo of John and Ryan Kerrigan were searching for an event that would motivate and challenge local athletes.
“Youth runners were motivated by achieving fast times," Ryan Kerrigan said. “We were purposely training them away from the hills so they could compete on fast, flat, hot courses. We live in Vermont, and Vermont has hills. Most Vermont runners live near or on the side of a mountain. We need to compete with others that live and train in the mountains. It is part of our culture.”
In the winter of 2017, Ryan Kerrigan learned that the World Youth Skyrunning Championships would take place in Andorra the following summer. He and his father rounded up seven Vermont runners to compete on Mount Comapedrosa.
“We had no idea we were representing the USA," John Kerrigan said. "In fact, we had shirts with the Vermont Independent flag sewn on the sleeve.”
Although none of the Vermont runners had even heard of a Vertical Kilometer or had participated in a skyrace, they finished in fourth place in a field of nine teams. Participation by both American and International teams skyrocketed over the following years, and the 2023 World Youth Championships featured 31 teams. The U.S. squad placed sixth behind Spain, Italy, Japan, Norway and Great Britain.
The top finisher for the US was Alaskas Kobe Marvin, who received a silver medal for the VK and a bronze medal for the combined results.