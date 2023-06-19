NORTHFIELD – Austin Hall will relinquish his head coaching position after 19 years at the helm of the Norwich University women’s rugby program, but he will remain with the team in an assistant coaching role.
“I felt it was a good time for me to turn the reins of the program over,” Hall said. “Being a head coach, while very rewarding, is a huge commitment. I am looking forward to having additional time to pursue other activities and interests.”
Hall’s tenure marked the golden era of women’s rugby at Norwich. He oversaw the program’s transition to varsity status, with rugby now classified as an emerging sport in the NCAA.
Hall led the Cadets to six national championships. After winning their first Division I national title in 2011 at the USA Rugby 7s Championships, the Cadets continued to be a dominant force for the next four years. The 2011 7s champions went on a 65-game winning streak that spanned nearly four years before losing to West Point in 2015. The Norwich 7s team was Division I USA champions in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The program was also the Division I American College Rugby Association champion in 2014. The Norwich 15s team won the Division II USA Rugby National Championship in 2012 and the Division I ACRA National Championship in 2013.
Hall steps down with a 188-65-4 record in 15s rugby. Norwich 7s rugby was founded in 2011 and Hall leaves with a 106-35 record in the Olympic variation of the game.
“I want to sincerely thank Austin for his 19 years of dedicated and selfless leadership of the Norwich women’s rugby program,” Director of Athletics Ed Hockenbury said. “He brought Norwich rugby to national prominence, and his passion for rugby and genuine care for the student-athletes on his teams helped them to excel on the pitch, in the classroom and in their military pursuits. While life is taking him in a different direction, we are pleased that he will continue to play an important role in Norwich rugby for years to come.
At the conclusion of the 2013-14 academic year, Hall was named the Division I National Collegiate Coach of the Year. Star NU fullback Rose Bernheim was named the Division I National Collegiate Player of the Year the same season. Norwich women’s rugby produced 20 All-Americans during Hall’s tenure and many more conference All-Stars.
Hall’s 2011-12 women’s rugby team was inducted into the Norwich University Athletic Hall of Fame last September. His 2012-13 7s national championship-winning squad will also be inducted during Homecoming Weekend this fall on Sept. 24. Two of Hall’s former standouts — 2007 graduae Stephanie Hurley and 2012 graduate Katie Hathaway — were inducted last year. Emily Baugus, a 2013 graduate, will be a member of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.
“Norwich has been absolutely amazing at providing hundreds of rugby women the opportunity to excel and reach for the stars, year in, year out,” Hall said. “I’m blessed to have had this opportunity to lead this team. We’ve accomplished so much over 19 years and my gratitude goes out to all (the players) who laced up your boots and brought a smile and a work rate to practice every day.”