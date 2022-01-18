WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Rutland Herald's Tom Haley and Caledonian Record sports editor Michael Beniash have tied for the honor of 2021 Vermont Sportswriter of the Year.
Travis Lazarczyk, a Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate and sportswriter for the Portland Press Herald won the same award in the state of Maine.
It was Haley's 10th time of winning the honor and the fourth for Lazarczyk.
The Vermont Sportscaster of the Year award went to former WVNY/WFFF-TV reporter Angelique Martinez. Martinez wrapped up three years in Vermont in December, moving on to KSEE24/CBS47 located in Fresno, California.
Haley came to the Rutland Herald in January of 1987 after a stint at the Eagle Times in Claremont, New Hampshire. Prior to that he was a social studies teacher and athletic director at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, New Hampshire.
The National Sports Media Association announced the honors on Tuesday.
Going into the NSMA Hall of Fame will be sportscasters Hubie Brown of ESPN/ABC, Turner and CBS and the late Stuart Scott of ESPN.
The Hall of Fame sportswriters in the newest class are Jackie MacMullan from ESPN.com, Sports Illustrated and The Boston Globe along with Curry Kirkpatrick who wrote for Sports Illustrated.
There was a tie for NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year with Ernie Johnson of Turner Sports and ESPN's Scott Van Pelt reaping the honor. It was the first time that there was a tie for that honor.
The National Sportswriter of the Year is Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.
The NSMA will honor its winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization’s 62nd awards weekend and national convention, scheduled for June 25-27, 2022, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
