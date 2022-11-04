MANCHESTER — The top-seeded Fair Haven girls soccer team entered Friday night's Division III state championship game against No. 3 Stowe having not been shut out once in its dominant season. The Slaters weren't going to let it happen on the biggest stage.
Sophomore Elizabeth Love booted the perfect corner kick to the far post and found her older sister, senior Brittney Love, who headed it home with 28 seconds left in regulation to tie the contest and force overtime.
More than twenty minutes of extra soccer ensued with plenty of Slater opportunities to be had, but this night belonged to the Raiders. Stowe junior Sarah Hailey banged home the championship-winning goal with 4:47 left in the second overtime period to secure a 2-1 Raiders victory under the lights of Applejack Stadium.
The win finished off Stowe's third straight championship, cementing its Division III dynasty.
Each championship has only gotten more difficult to get for the Raiders. Two years ago against Vergennes, it was a comfortable four-goal win in the finals. Last year against Leland & Gray, early goals were enough of a cushion to hold off a late Rebels charge.
More than 100 minutes of soccer was needed for this one, but Stowe got the job done.
"You could see the effort. Our players are dying out there on the field," said Raiders coach Tyler Post. "We talked before the game about leaving everything we had and I don't know if we had much more left."
Hailey made sure they didn't need any more time. The speedy junior with a leg more powerful than her height lets on got the ball in the box, took a few touches to her left and rocketed off a shot into the upper right corner of the net that Slaters standout sophomore keeper Kate Hadwen couldn't get to.
Hailey didn't mince words about what she saw on the goal.
"I saw the net," Hailey said.
She saw the net and she didn't miss.
It's fitting that Hailey was the one to score the game-winner, along with Stowe's first goal in the opening half. She's scored in all three of the Raiders' state championship game appearances over the dynastic run.
She's gone from the young freshman just looking to make a splash to the dominant junior where game plans are centered around her.
"Freshman year, she scores two in the final and last year, she scores in the final. Why not pop in two more today," Post said. "She likes the drama of it. She's done that non-stop for us all season. I can't say I'm surprised that she's the one that made something out of not much there to finish it."
Hailey had a golden opportunity to end the game in the first overtime period where she got a powerful shot off five minutes into the frame, but it hit off the crossbar and Fair Haven was able to clear it away.
Hailey's first goal came off a nice look from senior Orly Bryan. Hailey secured the pass and placed it top shelf.
Fair Haven coach Teri Perry always is preaching to her girls to keep pushing. The goal will come if you keep on the attack.
The Slaters kept pushing and pushing throughout regulation, outshooting the Raiders and putting tons of pressure on the Stowe backs.
The Raiders did a tremendous job thwarting tons of dangerous attacks, but Fair Haven was determined not to be deterred.
Slaters coach Teri Perry moved four players up top in the last 15 minutes, including a move of Elizabeth Love from defense to attack, to create some more offense and paid off big.
The Love connection with less than 30 seconds to play gave the Slaters all the momentum they needed going into overtime. Fair Haven arguably had the better of the run of play in the extra periods, but despite a relentless attack, the goal just never came.
"What an adrenaline rush in the last minute of regulation," Perry said. "I didn't sub either overtime. I thought the girls were pushing and I thought they had opportunities. We really had a good portion of the possession. It just didn't go our way today."
Fair Haven ends its most successful season in program history with a 15-2 mark.
The Slaters will have to deal with the loss of one of the top players to ever come through the program in senior Brittney Love, along with two key starting cogs in defender Ella Kuehn and forward Holly Gannon.
Brittney Love finished her senior season with a team-high 28 goals, along with her countless assists.
Returning next year will be an experienced core led by the likes of Hadwen, Lily Briggs, Maddy Perry and Elizabeth Love that will be itching to get back to the championship stage.
For Stowe, dreams of a 4-peat surely will start to develop with only four seniors, Bryan, Parker Reeves, Ellie Zimmerman and Sadie Wing, graduating.
That's a thought reserved for next fall. For now, they'll bask in the glow of title No. 3 of this run and the sixth in program history.
"We lost about nine seniors from last year, so we really weren't sure what to expect coming into this year, but our team really stepped up," Hailey said. "This means a lot. It shows that we came together and we re-built this team."
