WEST HAVEN — Bobby Hackel put on a holiday clinic at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Thursday with a dominant back-to-front performance in the Independence Day “Firecracker 50” that brought him his second win of the season.
Likewise, Adam Pierson put on a convincing display of power, as did Johnny Bruno, Jim McKiernan, Michael Daniels, and Austin Chaves.
Hackel’s victory came in the 50-lap Pepsi Sportsman Modified feature. After starting 16th on the 24-car grid, the former track champion took to the outside lane with a vengeance and marched toward the front. While Hackel began his ascent, rookie Marty Hutchins chased what would have been an upset of historic proportions; Hutchins had failed to qualify for the first three races of his freshman season, but led the first 18 laps by a wide margin from the pole position in his first career Sportsman-level start.
Just as veteran Brian Whittemore was closing in on Hutchins’ lead, the first caution flag flew for Adam Pierson, who had a flat tire. Whittemore pounced at the restart to take the lead, but Tim LaDuc got by him to take over on lap 24. LaDuc led six laps and survived two restarts, but Hackel threaded his way through traffic to track LaDuc down and make the pass at the very outside edge of the track on lap 31.
From there, the Rensselaer, N.Y., driver cruised off into the distance to collect the win and pad his early lead in the championship point standings. Demetrios Drellos, like Hackel, used the outside lane to run rom 13th to his second consecutive runner-up finish. LaDuc took third for his best finish of the young season, and John St. Germain was impressive in driving forward to fourth.
Lussier, Justin Comes, and Brent Warren won the qualifying heats, and Pierson won the last-chance consolation race. Of significant note, 10-time and defending Devil’s Bowl champion Kenny Tremont Jr. was one of five drivers who failed to qualify.
Double-duty driver Pierson was utterly dominant in the 25-lap Sprint Cars of New England race, which opened the 2020 season for the traveling tour. The veteran East Corinth driver needed just one lap to move from fourth place into the lead, and he was long gone after that.
Defending champ Johnny Bruno, of Castleton, struck again in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division, winning the 20-lap feature for the second time in four tries. Larry Gallipo and first-year Limited racer Evan Roberts put on a show up front and looked like they would decide the win among themselves, but a caution with three laps remaining gave Bruno – who started the race in 11th place – the opportunity to slingshot past both leaders on the restart..
Bruno held on for the final go on a green-white-checkered finish, and Austin Comes came from behind to grab the runner-up finish. Gallipo was third, followed by Kevin Groff and Gary English, but English’s car came up light on the scales in post-race technical inspection and was disqualified, giving Anthony Warren the fifth position.
Former Devil’s Bowl asphalt champion Jim McKiernan picked up his first Super Stock win of the season in a 20-lap drive; the Moriah Center, N.Y. veteran led all but the opening lap. Chris Murray crossed the finish line second, but he was disqualified in the tech line for a rear trailing arm violation.
Bill Duprey was challenging for the top spot when he spun at the midway point, but eventually recovered and inherited the runner-up finish. Andrew FitzGerald, Matt Mosher, and Ronnie Alger completed the top five.
Plattsburgh, N.Y.’s Michael “Gilligan” Daniels chalked up a hard-earned first career Devil’s Bowl win in the 20-lap Mini Stock race.
Daniels dropped out of the two previous races while leading each time, but he put a complete race together and got the victory; his victory lane celebration was a crowd-pleaser as he whooped it up after the race. Point leader Chris Conroy finished second ahead of Jarrod Colburn, Griff Mahoney, and Craig Kirby. Justin Allen walked away from a nasty flip without injury.
Austin Chaves left little doubt in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, as he runner led every one of the 20 circuits and ran away for his second win. Cody O’Brien finished a distant second, while rookie Troy Audet took third. Kamden Duffy and Samantha Mulready rounded out the top five.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Sunday, July 5, with limited grandstand seating and drive-in spectator parking.
