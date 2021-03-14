STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

GYMNASTICS RESULTS

MARCH 14, 2021

WILLISTON, VT

ALL-AROUND

1. Ell Tashjan, Burr & Burton, 37.25
2. Bryanna Palmer, Lake Region, 26.5
3. Kai McGrath, Harwood, 34.4
4. Lizzy Jones, St. Johnsbury, 34.325
5. Bridget Haggerty, BHS/Colchester, 34.3
6. Luna Pompei, Montpelier, 34.025
7. Tristan Prescott, Burr & Burton, 33.8
8. Ella Maynard, South Burlington, 33.5
9. Anna Cushing, St. Johnsbury, 33.475
10. Ruby Optton, CVU, 33.45
10. Natashia Kopeck, Burr & Burton, 33.45
12. Paige Currier, Lake Region, 33.35
13. Regina O'Leary, South Burlington, 31.925
14. Eva Stumpff, Montpelier, 31.825
15. Delana Cheney, Harwood, 31.025
16. Arden Wojtach, Burr & Burton, 30.7
17. Rory Anderson, CVU, 30.475
18. Adia Murray, CVU, 30.45
19. Janelle Haskins, Harwood, 29.8
19. Julia Biedermann, Harwood, 29.8
21. Saly Wahl, CVU, 29.75
22. Kelsey Davidson, CVU, 29.625
23. Lynn Russell, Harwood, 29.425
24. Kasey Haggerty, BHS-Colchester, 28.775
25. Ella Dykeman, Milton, 28.7
26. Cassidy Fusco, Burr & Burton, 28.6
27. Aniela Thompson, St. Johnsbury, 28.4
28. Ariyana Little, Montpelier, 27.875
29. Chloe Pecor, CVU, 27.7
30. Sabrina Lamar, St. Johnsbury, 27.15
31. Lexi Stubbing, BHS-Colchester, 26.325
32. Sadie Hampel, BHS-Colchester, 25.175
33. Olivia Bloom, Harwood, 24.55
34. Marisa Biddle, South Burlington, 24.1
35. Hailey Hemmingway, Milton, 23.675

