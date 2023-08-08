NEWPORT, R.I. — Billy Butler went 2-for-4 with two hits and two RBIs to lift the top-seeded Newport Gulls to a 7-2 victory over the No. 6 seed Bristol Blues in Game 1 of the NECBL Championship Series.
Butler drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to give the Gulls an early jump in the best-of-three series. Newport is now 5-1 in playoff action, while the Blues are 4-2.
Bristol struck first in the third inning when Billy Sullivan reached base on a leadoff hit-by-pitch and Connor Goodman hit a single to put runners on first and second with no outs. Griffin Arnone brought home Sullivan for the game’s first run. Arnone led the Blues with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored on the night.
Pitcher Santhosh Gottam got the starting nod for Newport, allowing one run and two hits across three innings. Ryan Andrade entered the game in relief for Gottam, retiring six straight batters with 1-2-3 fourth and fifth innings. At one point he was in total control while recording three consecutive strikeouts. He finished with six strikeouts across four innings.
Newport knotted the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning with a leadoff single by Michael Anderson, who later scored following a walk by Kolby Branch and a two-out RBI single by Billy Butler.
Bristol regained the lead with a leadoff solo home run by Arnone in the sixth. The Gulls answered with two runs of their own to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Slate Alford began a two-out rally with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Kolby Branch double. Billy Butler continued the rally with an RBI single to bring home Branch.
Newport added an insurance run in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded two-out walk by Branch on a full count, bringing home Jacob Burley. Blues reliever Emmett Tolis limited the damage to one run after Newport left the bases loaded, keeping the score at 4-2.
Newport extended its lead with a three-run eighth inning. Niko Brini reached base on a leadoff single, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Burley double. Following a pitching substitution for the Blues, Luke Beckstein hit a one-run single to bring home Burley. Tyler Hare added another one-run single to cap a three-run inning.
David Horn picked up a six-out save after recording four strikeouts. He pushed his total of 12 strikeouts across seven scoreless innings throughout the playoffs.
Bristol will host Game 2 of the series in an attempt to force a crucial Game 3 back in Newport.