NEWPORT, RI — A seven-run sixth inning by the Newport Gulls was the knockout blow during Saturday’s 9-2 victory over the Vermont Mountaineers.
The Gulls outhit the visitors 14-7 to build more momentum before the short All-Star break in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
Vermont falls to 30-10 after suffering its fourth straight loss. The Mountaineers already locked up first place in the North Division ahead of the Sanford Mainers (18-20), Upper Valley Nighthawks (17-21), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (16-21) and Keene Swamp Bats (14-24).
Newport (27-13) holds a 1.5-game lead over the second-place Martha’s Vineyard Sharks in the Coastal Division. They are followed by the Mystic Schooners (22-17), Ocean State Waves (20-20) and North Shore Navigators (11-27). The Bristol Blue (28-10) recently clinched the top spot in the West Division and are also in contention to grab the No. 1 seed for the upcoming playoffs. Rounding out the West Division are the Danbury Westerners (17-10), Valley Blue Sox (16-22) and North Adams SteepleCats (8-29).
Newport and Vermont both struggled to establish much offense and were scoreless through the first three innings. Newport struck first in the fourth inning and extended the lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning. The Gulls exploded offensively in the sixth frame, pulling in front 9-0 following three home runs.
Vermont finally in the seventh inning after going 17 straight innings without plating a run. The Mountaineers closed the gap to 9-2 in the eighth inning, but it was too little, too late.
Winning pitcher Peter Sakellaris went one inning on the mound. He allowed no runs and no hits. Losing pitcher Chris Kahler went four-plus innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He recorded four strikeouts and issued one walk. Matt Scibilio, Brendan Pattermann, Jackson Harrigan and James McDowell also pitched for Vermont.
Nic Notarangelo (one RBI) and Jack Cone (one run scored) recorded doubles for Vermont. Mark Trotta contributed on hit and one run scored. Tyler Cox, Santino Rosso, Cameron Gill and Shane Lussier all connected for singles in the loss.
Vermont will host Winnipesaukee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
North Shore 8, Vermont 4
LYNN MA — The Navigators limited the Mountaineers to four hits and capitalized on a pair of errors to defeat the top dogs in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
The two teams were scoreless in a pitchers’ duel until the bottom of the third inning, when North Shore scored the first run of the game.
The Navigators nearly scored two, but a pinpoint throw from Jack Cone beat the runner to the plate to keep the deficit at one run.
The Navigators score runs in the fifth and sixth inning for a 3-0 advantage. Connor Bertsch, Stan DeMartinis III and Jake McElroy all recorded RBIs for North Shore.
Vermont’s Anthony DeFabbia was dealt the loss after going five-plus innings. He gave up two earned runs on six hits while recording six strikeouts. Teammate Mitchell Pascarella finished up on the mound, allowing two hits over two-plus innings. He had one strikeout and issued one walk.
North Shores Todd Tringale earned the win after going seven innings on the mound. He allowed no runs on four hits and had five strikeouts. Nathaniel Espelin relieved and picked up exactly where Tringale left off. Espelin went two innings, giving up no runs and no hits.
Santino Rosso, Evan Fox, Tom Ruscitti and Christian Pregent connected for singles in the loss. Fox recorded on stolen base.
