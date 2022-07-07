NEWPORT - Victories on the mound by Kevin Seitter and Logan Mcguire helped the Newport Gulls extend their winning streak to eight games during a doubleheader sweep over the Upper Valley Nighthawks at Cardines Field.
The Gulls won the first game 4-1 and prevailed 3-2 in the second contest. Cole Stasio and Seamus Barret earned saves for the hosts.
Newport (16-8) leads the Coastal Division in front of the Marthas Vineyard Sharks (13-10), Mystic Schooners (12-10), Ocean State Waves (11-15) and North Shore Navigators (6-18). Upper Valley (12-12) is second in the North Division, trailing the Vermont Mountaineers (21-3) by nine games. They are followed by the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (10-13), Keene Swamp Bats (10-14) and Sanford Mainers (10-14).
The Bristol Blues (18-6) hold a 6.5-game lead over the Valley Blue Sox (12-13) and Danbury Westerners (12-13) in the West Division. The North Adams SteepleCats (5-19) round out the division.
Seitter continued his dominant summer in Game 1 to improve to 2-0. The Quinnipiac standout gave up seven hits over six innings while striking out six batters and issuing one walk. Losing pitcher Ryan Hagenow allowed four hits over two-plus innings. He issued two walks and recorded two strikeouts.
Newport pounced on an opportunity in the second inning to pull away from Upper Valley. Spenser Smith reached base on a walk with one out before Jacob Burley was hit by a pitch. Trent Farquhar singled to load the bases. A few moments later, Alec Makarewicz was hit by a pitch to drive in the first run of the game. Colton Ledbetter followed with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 advantage.
Seitter shut the Nighthawks out for his first five innings of work. In the sixth, Nicholas Wang drove in Max Grant with a sacrifice fly to cut Newport’s lead in half. However, the Gulls responded with a two-run home run from Makarewicz to make it 4-1. Newport called on Stasio to close it out, and he threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts.
Mcguire gave up four hits over five innings in the second game. He issued one walk and piled up seven strikeouts. Chic DeGaetano suffered the loss after giving up four hits and three earned runs during one inning.
With the innings winding down in the second seven-inning matchup of the day and the Gulls down 2-0, they needed to put some runs on the board. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Samuel Kulasingam and Makarewicz led the frame off with a pair of singles. Colton Ledbetter hit a one-run double to cut Upper Valley’s lead in half. Kolton Freeman drove in another run with a groundout to tie the game. With two outs, Slate Alford belted a one-run double to push Newport in front 3-2.
Barrett threw two scoreless innings to earn the save. He struck out four batters and allowed one Gull to reach base on a walk. Upper Valley’s runs were scored on a Ryan Ignoffo double and a Grant single.
