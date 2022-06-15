HANOVER, N.H. — Harwood's Jacob Green will bring his multi-dimensional skill set and nose for the net to the Vermont side Saturday when lacrosse standouts from the Green Mountain State suit up against stars from New Hampshire in the Twin State Lions Byrne Cup games at Hanover High School.
The annual event will feature a boys and girls game between the top graduated seniors from each state. Green was also one of Central Vermont's top ice hockey standouts and helped the Highlander lacrosse team compile a 12-3 record this spring. He was a big contributor for coach Russ Beilke and HU as freshman when his team went 12-4 and advanced to the Division II championship. After the 2020 season was wiped out due to Covid, Green and the Highlanders went 12-2 in 2021 and earned a berth in the final for the fourth straight season. Beilke's squad captured its third title in program history that year with an 11-7 victory over previously undefeated Rice.
The following are the Vermont rosters for the game:
Vermont Boys — Boyle and Burton, Rutland; Gaudette; Jake Bowen, Turner Elliott, Sam Whitcomb and Colin Zouck, CVU; Liam Bradley, Emmett Edwards, Karter Noyes and Matthew Grabher, Burr and Burton Academy; Sebastian Brown, Etan Goldsmith, and Miles Jope, Burlington; Colchester's Ryan Dousevicz, Colchester; Harwood's Jacob Green; Rice Memorial's DaeHan McHugh; Hartford's Tarin Prior and Gordon Willey, Hartford; Essex's Walker Root and Ben Serrantonio, Essex and Taylor Stearns, Vergennes.
On the girls side, Rutland's Olivia Calvin will be one of three goalies on the Vermont team. The others will be St. Johnsbury's Clara Andre and Hartford's Sarah Howe.
The unbeaten and state champion Hartford team will be well represented with Caroline Hamilton and Abigail Vanderpot, joining Howe on the team.
Vermont Girls — Andre and Ellie Rice, St. Johnsbury; Elena Bronson and Halle Huizenga, Mount Abraham; Calvin, Rutland; Sam Crane and Mercedes Rozzi, South Burlington; Ava Doherty, Vergennes; Ivy Doran and Sophie Larocque, Middlebury; Howe, Hamilton and Vanderpot, Hartford; Francesca Levitas, Annabelle Gray, and Tatum Sands, Burr and Burton Academy; Alexis Harrington, Mount Anthony; Rachel Neddlemar and Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans; Chloe Snipes and Neva Williams, CVU.
