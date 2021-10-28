CHESTER — Green Mountain’s Chloe Ayer’s winning kick in the penalty kick tiebreaker session touched off a wide range of emotions from jubilation to despondence to compassion.
After the teams battled through 80 minutes of regulation time and 30 minutes of overtime, still scoreless, in the Division III girls soccer playoff game, penalty kicks became the way to settle the issue.
Ayer was the final kicker with each team having made one PK. Ayer struck the ball well and it rippled the net to the right of keeper Marina Rockwell.
Ayer’s teammates mobbed her in a wild celebration at midfield. Rockwell was face down and despondent as her teammates rushed to the goal in support of her.
Each team selects five kickers for the PK format.
Sakoya Sweeney took the first one, beating GM keeper Luna Burkland to her right with a crisp low shot.
GM’s Grace Tyrrell was up for Green Mountain in the bottom of the “inning” and she struck the ball with authority but Rockwell made an outstanding diving deflection.
Both teams missed in the second and third innings.
The fourth inning was Burkland’s time to shine. The Rangers’ Madison Bowman put her shot on frame but Burkland made the great save.
GM’s Kim Cummings beat the goalie with a hard shot to her right to knot the PKs at 1-1.
The Rangers missed the PK in the fifth so Ayer stepped up with a chance to be the player of the day. She converted it and the Chieftains were off to the quarterfinals.
“It’s not like a regular shot. You just have to tap it to the corner,” Ayer said.
The chances of success on a PK normally have the odds in favor of the kicker, not the goalie.
But in a case like this, the X factor is the pressure that goes with a season coming to an end.
“I just had to calm down and take a deep breath,” Ayer said. “I really did not want to let down my team.”
“I knew she was going to make it,” Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton said.
Not to be lost in the kicks from Cummings and Ayer was the terrific save by Burkland in the PK tiebreaker session.
Many think the pressure is on the keeper in that situation. Burkland likes to turn that around.
“There is a lot of pressure on the kicker,” Burkland said. “They have the ball.”
Then, Burkland goes through her preparation.
“I try to see where their eyes go and where their hips are pointed,” Burkland said.
One of the wonders of the day was that the game got all the way to the PK session. Both teams had a number of good scoring chances and showed plenty of offensive firepower.
Cummings came within inches of missing with shots toward the far post several times.
“We knew this would be a good team and we knew about their striker (Cummings.) We heard she was good and she was,” Lake Region coach Jason Kennedy said.
The Chieftains were without Riley Paul, a key ingredient to the offense with her speedy runs down the wing and effective crosses. She was sitting on the bench and wearing a boot.
But the Chieftains were still able to attack with gusto. Not only were there an inordinate number of near misses by Cummings, but Jane Thompson put one just over the crossbar and Grace Tyrrell had several great runs and threatening shots.
The Rangers also had just as many strong scoring bids, many of them on nice serves toward the flag by midfield player Mara Royer.
Bowman, Royer and Sweeney unloaded testing shots on Burkland.
Both teams had the offensive pendulum swing their way.
Near the end of regulation time, it was GM’s turn to play in the offensive third of the field, putting tons of pressure on Rockwell and her defense.
But this is when Rockwell was at her best. She made three sprawling plays to cover up balls at the edge of the penalty area, barely beating hungry attackers each time.
Both keepers brought their ‘A’ game and Burkland had some help in front of her with Eva Svec and Berkley Hutchins clearing some threatening looking balls from deep in the box.
“They never gave up,” Hamilton said with pride.
Not giving up is the name of the game in playoff soccer. You never know if it will take 80 or 110 minutes and beyond to get the job done.
This time it was the “beyond” for the Chieftains who will travel to Paine Mountain for the quarterfinal game as the No. 5 seed with a 10-5 record.
NOTES: Ayer was one of the players who wore the maroon and white of Black River before the school closed. ... Lake Region senior Mara Royer is the younger sister of Zach Royer, the athletic trainer for Poultney, Proctor and West Rutland.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
