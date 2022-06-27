Green Mountain Mile Results
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Waterbury, VT
Place Name Age G Time
1 Rudd Day 15 M 5:42.7 2 Annalise Butter 17 F 5:47.3 3 Quentin Decamara 14 M 5:53.7 4 Ross Lieblappen 37 M 6:01.5 5 Chapin Rivers 14 M 6:11.7 6 Jeswin Antony 16 M 6:36.6 7 Colin Pomer 34 M 6:44.8 8 Jason Gibbs 46 M 6:45.9 9 Mallarie Lyford 31 F 6:55.3 10 Jack Myers 16 M 7:12.7 11 Ameilia Decamara 12 F 7:20.2 12 Emmett Riggs 9 M 7:30.6 13 Patrick Migonis 10 M 7:31.8 14 Carter Fisk 11 M 7:31.9 15 Chase Gonyon 11 M 7:36.9 16 Ryan Fisher 17 M 8:01.6 17 Alaina Tyler 15 F 8:03.1 18 Trey Isham 11 M 8:13.3 19 Pippa Diller 14 F 8:14.0 20 Kaden Wimble 10 M 8:15.7 21 Emilie Diller 46 F 8:35.9 22 Max Wulff 10 M 8:39.2 23 John Wulff 47 M 8:40.6 24 Peter Milne 45 M 8:41.6 25 Claire Nagurney 13 F 8:42.9 26 Anna Milne 8 F 8:47.0 27 Charlie Fischer 8 M 8:48.1 28 George Ogelby 7 M 8:49.0 29 Jane Griffith 7 F 8:54.3 30 Mike Griffith 38 M 8:55.0 31 Heather Larocca 41 F 8:57.5 32 Jasper Larocca 9 M 8:57.9 33 Raine Diller 13 F 8:59.3 34 Parker Robinson 10 M 9:00.0 35 Brian Robinson 41 M 9:02.3 36 Carter Somaini 12 M 9:06.5 37 Eric Fisher 48 M 9:07.4 38 Jen Campbell 54 F 9:19.9 39 Willard Riggs 41 M 9:20.7 40 Leighton Tabor 8 M 9:24.4 41 Darron Tabor 52 M 9:25.1 42 Tori Milne 41 F 9:28.2 43 Aksel Schloff 7 M 9:28.7 44 Joshua Reen 7 M 9:31.7 45 Milo Loranger 12 M 9:37.9 46 Hope Tagliento 8 F 9:39.7 47 Jesse Guertin 49 M 9:41.2 48 Laurel Guertin 10 F 9:41.3 49 Mason Antell 9 M 9:41.6 50 Martine Antell 40 F 9:42.3 51 Thomas Reen 42 M 9:42.7 52 Remy Guertin 12 M 9:43.1 53 Mollie Deane 6 F 9:49.9 54 George Deane 42 M 9:50.6 55 Riley Isham 7 F 9:53.9 56 David Decamara 56 M 9:54.9 57 Oliver Swain 6 M 9:59.0 58 Alex Peterson 9 M 10:10.9 59 Ruthanne Peterson 37 F 10:11.7 60 Wyatt Nagurney 9 M 10:13.8 61 Sarah Sadowsky 44 F 10:14.8 62 Sage Sadowsky 8 F 10:15.3 63 Steven Haskins 7 M 10:25.4 64 Levi Haskins 6 M 10:33.3 65 Wyatt Dejong 9 M 10:39.8 66 Owen Godfrey 5 M 10:41.8 67 Brian Godfrey 41 M 10:42.4 68 Jude Casten 6 M 10:44.7 69 Damien Casten 47 M 10:45.4 70 Cash Sunseri 5 M 10:49.9 71 Elisie Sunseri 36 F 10:50.8 72 Rebecca Somaini 33 F 10:59.1 73 Alice Griffith 5 F 11:12.5 74 Morgan Griffith 39 F 11:13.1 75 Kristin Wolf 40 F 11:13.7 76 Hannah Haskins 29 F 11:21.7 77 Liam Godfrey 11 M 11:32.4 78 Hazel Deane 8 F 11:32.8 79 Andrea Decamara 51 F 11:33.4 80 Leona Robinson 8 F 11:34.7 81 Jessica Robinson 41 F 11:35.2 82 Elliot McElroy 37 F 11:35.6 83 Grady Galotti 7 M 11:36.1 84 Rhianon Galotti 32 F 11:36.7 85 Kimberly Leslie 43 F 11:37.3 86 Josephine Schloff 8 F 11:37.9 87 Esme Thibault 9 F 11:38.2 88 Maria Fischer 39 F 11:40.5 89 Julia Fischer 4 F 11:42.8 90 Makenzie Godfrey 41 F 11:43.5 91 Nora Godfrey 8 F 11:44.4 92 Kennedy Galotti 5 F 11:53.4 93 Jeffrey Galotti 35 M 11:54.4 94 Annelies Reilly 4 F 12:03.2 95 Beth Reilly 44 F 12:03.8 96 Adeline Lavallee 8 F 12:07.2 97 Rachel Lavallee 41 F 12:08.5 98 Noah Reilly 7 M 12:19.1 99 Brian Reilly 48 M 12:19.7 100 Asher Eley 4 M 12:33.9 101 Joanna Eley 42 F 12:34.4 102 Eric Eley 43 M 12:35.0 103 Greta Ogelby 5 F 12:36.7 104 Monica Ogelby 40 F 12:37.7 105 Addison Manley 10 F 12:38.3 106 Damien Belknap 10 M 12:39.6 107 Michael Manley 50 M 12:40.3 108 Christine Prior 45 F 13:20.7 109 Duke Prior 8 M 13:21.4 110 Ethan Swain 39 M 13:54.4 111 Averie Swain 9 F 13:54.6 112 Leni Casten 3 F 25:03.4 113 Mo Casten 42 F 25:04.0
