CHESTER — It is a special collection of athletes on the Green Mountain boys soccer team that fought back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Vergennes 3-1 in Tuesday’s Division III boys soccer semifinal game.
It is pretty much the same group that is going to the state championship soccer game that celebrated a state title in basketball on the floor of the Barre Auditorium and that is making a third consecutive trip to the state title game in soccer.
But they had to show they could respond to being down a goal after Jade Edwards gave the Commodores a 1-0 lead about 12 minutes into the game with a blistering line drive from 25 yards out.
Vergennes took that 1-0 advantage into halftime.
As the clock ticked down, the tension ticked up. The Chieftains were beginning to run out of time.
Then it happened. Elias Stowell-Aleman sent a direct kick from 30 yards out into the box that 100-goal scorer Everett Mosher was able to flick in the net with a header, knotting the score with 17:34 remaining.
“It was a perfect ball from Elias,” Mosher said.
Then with 6:48 left, Mosher was tripped in the penalty area.
Mosher nailed a low shot that did not quite go where he wanted it to. It was only maybe a foot from keeper Abram Francis, but Mosher had nailed it with such authority that the ball found its way into the net.
“I was going for the corner, but you know how that is. I was proud that I at least put it on target,” Mosher said.
Just over two minutes later, a Green Mountain player was taken down in the box and the Chieftains were awarded another PK.
This time, Mosher did put it where he wanted to — in the extreme corner to Francis’ left.
“I was definitely more focused on the second one,” Mosher said.
“We had chances to make it 2-0,” Vergennes coach Kevin Hayes said.
That might have really made the Chieftains uncomfortable. They are not a team accustomed to playing from behind.
“That is the first time this year we have been down a goal,” Mosher said.
Following the game, GM Athletic Director Todd Parah told the Chieftains he wondered how the team would respond if they faced the adversity of finally facing a deficit.
He loved their answer.
Green Mountain coach Jake Walker felt the Commodores were the team that brought more intensity in the first half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Walker said.
The biggest one was having Tanner Swisher and Colby Couart trade sides at midfield for the second half.
Playing in new surroundings, they each elevated their game over the final 40 minutes.
“I thought we responded well (to being down a goal),” Walker said.
“This was our first real test. I am very proud of our team,” Mosher said.
Both goals that were not on penalty kicks were artistic.
Mosher’s head flick is something he has practiced repeatedly and it was a shot to behold.
Edwards’ rocket from the perimeter was an equal.
“That was a beauty,” Hayes said.
The defensive effort was a big piece of the victory for the Chieftains, particularly the way the unit played when the Commodores were pushing feverishly for the pad goal.
GM goalkeeper Evan Hayes did a nice job of marshaling his defenders Eben Mosher, Kagan Hance James Birmingham and Jayden Hinkle.
“One more game,” Walker said to his players.
That will pit the No. 1 and 14-1-1 Chieftains against No. 3 Enosburg (15-1) on Saturday in Hartford at the Maxfield Sports Complex.
The Chieftains will be trying to replicate their 2019 state crown when the defeated Mill River in overtime in the state championship contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.