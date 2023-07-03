N. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Brandon Gray went the distance Saturday to hold off a talented field of contenders during the 75-lap Flying Tigers Race at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

Former champion Jason Woodard and longtime New England standout Joey Laquerre started at the front for Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series event. Woodard quickly grabbed the lead, but motor issues spoiled his run on lap 14. Sputtering and skipping across the track, Woodard flew sideways in turn one to bring out the first caution. White Mountain rivals Brandon Gray and John Donahue inherited the lead on the restart and then Gray quickly pulled in front.

As Gray extended his lead, he was followed by nose-to-tail action from the No. 2-10 positions. The final caution flew on lap 69 for the spinning Jim Paquette in turn four, setting the stage for a final six-lap shootout. Gray sped to the front of the pack again and crossed the line in first place to earn his fifth straight victory of the season. Donahue placed second and was followed by Thunder Road invader Mike MacAskill, who recorded his second straight third-place finish in extra-distance Flying Tiger competition.

The Late Models drivers also put on a barnburner, with several invading teams joining the Independence Day festivities.

The vent was led to green by Pat Patten and rookie Kyle Goodbout, but Patten was quickly involved in an incident that also affected Mike Jurkowski, Justin Eldridge and points leader Kasey Beattie.

Up front for the restart, both Patten and Stacy Cahoon duked it out until a slowing Patten again bunched up the outside lane to take the noses off the Quinny Welch and Mike Clark rides. With the front now under the command of Cahoon, Patten snatched the lead away one lap after the restart with a crossover under the multi-time champ.

Massachusetts racer Ryan Kuhn closed in on the leaders during the final laps before North Haverhill’s Ryan Olsen took over the top spot after pressure from behind sent Patten sliding up the track in turn two. Olsen earned the win to punch his ticket to the Late Model All-Star Race at Thunder Road alongside the Superstar Racing Experience event on July 20. Beattie turned his early misfortune around to place second, while Kuhn was third.

Starting the night off was a solid field of Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Kid’s Division machines.

Led to point by Kylee Potter and Walker Fitch, drama would flare just shy of the halfway point with defending division winner Austin Sicard putting Bentley Robbin and Fitch in a pinch, getting all crossed up on the frontstretch to bring out the yellow. Returning to green, Logan Farnsworth found his way to the front to put his patriotic #22 S-10 into victory lane for the second time this season.

Walker Fitch and Kylee Potter took home second and third.

The track will be busy with action again Saturday for the Midseason Championships, with Double Points on the line in all divisions.

White Mountain Motorsports Park Results N. Woodstock, N.H. Saturday, July 1, 2023 Flying Tigers
1 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford 2 26NH John Donahue Graniteville 3 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 4 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 5 36NH Stephen Donahue Graniteville 6 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke 7 23VT Matthew Potter Marshfield 8 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 9 23NC Chandler Potter Plainfield 10 82NH Frank Sweeney Belmont, NH 11 26VT #Luke Peters Groton 12 62VT Jamon Perry Hardwick 13 15NH Joey Laquerre E. Montpelier 14 3NH David Baron Nashua, NH 15 34VT #Jim Paquette Alburgh 16 52VT Brad Bushey Fairfax 17 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. Foley Oil & Propane Late Models – (50 Laps)
1. 61NH Ryan Olsen N. Haverhill, NH 2. 45NH Kasey Beattie St. Johnsbury 3. 72MA Ryan Kuhn E. Bridgewater, MA 4. 83VT Stacy Cahoon St. Johnsbury 5. 68NH #Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 6. 49CT Brian Whalley Laconia, NH 7. 17NH #Kyle Goodbout N. Woodstock, NH 8. 49NH Matt Anderson Franklin, NH 9. 21NH Oren Remick Monroe, NH 10. 78NH Quinten Welch Groveton, NH 11. 40VT Eric Chase Milton 12. 41NH Jon Savage Whitefield, NH 13. 22WC Mike Clark Littleton, NH 14. 97VT Patrick Patten Belmont, NH 15. 57NH David Labreque Thornton, NH 16. 07NH Mark Patten Belmont, NH 17. 47NH Brockton Davis Whitefield, NH 18. 42NH Mike Jurkowski Claremont, NH 19. 74ME Justin Eldridge Tuftonboro, NH Strictly Minis
1. 15 Chris Moulton Pepperell, MA 2. 18NH Anthony Gavel Belmont, NH 3. 57 Todd Derrington Littleton, NH 4. 69VT Kyler Davis Berlin 5. 99 #McKenna Merchant Waterford 6. 51 Tyler Thompson Lincoln, NH 7. 09 Jack Hayes Littleton, NH 8. 16NH Kristian Switser Waterford 9. 1 Scott Senecal Lisbon, NH 10. 8 Jeffrey Martin Barre 11. 16VT Nate Brien Williamstown 12. 14 Jillian Baumgardner N. Woodstock, NH 13. 92 Jason Goodbout, Jr. Lincoln, NH 14. 18 Donnie Baumgardner N. Woodstock, NH 15. 12 John Knight Franklin, NH 16. 72 Jacob Ailes St. Johnsbury 17. 16x #Patrick Switser Woodsville, NH 18. 19 Dave Driscoll N. Woodstock, NH Kids Division
1. 22 Logan Farnsworth St. Johnsbury 2. 18x Walker Fitch Marshfield 3. 32 Kylee Potter Marshfield 4. 15 Kyle Dumas Raymond, NH 5. 4 Bentley Robbin Bradford 6. 1 Carter Stygles Campton, NH 7. 09 Khloe Goodbout Lincoln, NH 8. 81 Mark Mgrdichian Raymond, NH 9. 01 Austin Sicard Gilmanton, NH 10. 17 Makenzi Sicard Gilmanton, NH 11. 23 Madison Potter Marshfield