N. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Brandon Gray went the distance Saturday to hold off a talented field of contenders during the 75-lap Flying Tigers Race at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Former champion Jason Woodard and longtime New England standout Joey Laquerre started at the front for Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series event. Woodard quickly grabbed the lead, but motor issues spoiled his run on lap 14. Sputtering and skipping across the track, Woodard flew sideways in turn one to bring out the first caution. White Mountain rivals Brandon Gray and John Donahue inherited the lead on the restart and then Gray quickly pulled in front.
As Gray extended his lead, he was followed by nose-to-tail action from the No. 2-10 positions. The final caution flew on lap 69 for the spinning Jim Paquette in turn four, setting the stage for a final six-lap shootout. Gray sped to the front of the pack again and crossed the line in first place to earn his fifth straight victory of the season. Donahue placed second and was followed by Thunder Road invader Mike MacAskill, who recorded his second straight third-place finish in extra-distance Flying Tiger competition.
The Late Models drivers also put on a barnburner, with several invading teams joining the Independence Day festivities.
The vent was led to green by Pat Patten and rookie Kyle Goodbout, but Patten was quickly involved in an incident that also affected Mike Jurkowski, Justin Eldridge and points leader Kasey Beattie.
Up front for the restart, both Patten and Stacy Cahoon duked it out until a slowing Patten again bunched up the outside lane to take the noses off the Quinny Welch and Mike Clark rides. With the front now under the command of Cahoon, Patten snatched the lead away one lap after the restart with a crossover under the multi-time champ.
Massachusetts racer Ryan Kuhn closed in on the leaders during the final laps before North Haverhill’s Ryan Olsen took over the top spot after pressure from behind sent Patten sliding up the track in turn two. Olsen earned the win to punch his ticket to the Late Model All-Star Race at Thunder Road alongside the Superstar Racing Experience event on July 20. Beattie turned his early misfortune around to place second, while Kuhn was third.
Starting the night off was a solid field of Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Kid’s Division machines.
Led to point by Kylee Potter and Walker Fitch, drama would flare just shy of the halfway point with defending division winner Austin Sicard putting Bentley Robbin and Fitch in a pinch, getting all crossed up on the frontstretch to bring out the yellow. Returning to green, Logan Farnsworth found his way to the front to put his patriotic #22 S-10 into victory lane for the second time this season.
Walker Fitch and Kylee Potter took home second and third.
The track will be busy with action again Saturday for the Midseason Championships, with Double Points on the line in all divisions.