East Thetford Flying Tigers driver Brandon Gray and St. Johnsbury Late Model racer Kasey Beattie recently drove to victories during an action-packed night at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Mike Clark and Matt Anderson led the 17-car Late Model field to the green flag after strong showings in the heats and semi-feature. Slowed on lap 14 for contact between Ricky Bly and Ben Belanger along the frontstretch, the drivers lined up again for a key restart with Quinny Welch at the helm. Welch, a nine-time track champ, faced all he could handle as he started into a rear-view mirror that was filled by Justin Eldridge and Beattie. While Welch and Beattie battled at the front, a flat right-front tire sent Wlech toward the pit area for repairs.
One final caution with six laps remaining set the stage for a drag race between Beattie and Richie Brown. Beattie powered up the outside lane to take the win, with fellow St. Johnsbury driver Stacy Cahoon placing second in front of Brown.
Gray led the opening laps after recording a plus-six score during his heat. Mike MacAskill started the race on the outside of Gray and put up a fight during the opening laps. Several early cautions took out Matt Ballard and created damage for several others, but the field took off again and eventually settled into a rhythm.
The final caution flag came out on lap 43 for Thomas Smithers’s machine on the front stretch, giving MacAskill, Colin Cornell and Logan Powers one last chance at Gray. Despite some late challenges, Gray capped a clean sweep of all three Triple Crown Series events for the Flying Tigers and easily collected the championship. He was joined on the podium by MacAskill and Cornell.
In the Dwarf Cars division, Luke Shannon quickly brought out the caution flag on lap 4 as he flew up into the turn three tire barrier. With racing back under green, Jason Wyman took over the segment and earned the combined victory with a score of three points, which was good enough to hold off Dave Gyger and Jeff Ainsworth. The Dwarf Cars returned for a separate twin-20 segment event later in the program, with Chad Dufour leading the way at the start. While Wyman ended up in the infield at the halfway point, Luke Shannon sped toward the front of the pack and won the first segment.
Starting the uphill climb from the back of the pack, Luke Shannon drove up through the field and overtook the regulars to prevail. Dave Gyger’s two second-place finishes guaranteed him second in the final tally, while Stephen Donahue returned for a strong third-place showing.
Jason Goodbout and Scott Senecal brought the Stock Minis down the pike to start their 25-lap feature. Goodbout pulled out quickly due to handling issues as Senecal and Jack Hayes battled at the front. The racing slowed just once on lap 15 for a Keri Driscoll-related caution, and then Hayes kept the lead under the return to green during the final 10 laps. Hayes triumphed at the track for the first time this season and was followed by Kristian Switser and McKenna Merchant.
White Mountain Motorsports Park will host the Leaf Peepers 100 for Late Models on Sept. 2. The Labor Day weekend special will also include racers for Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and the Kids Division.
White Mountain Motorsports Park Results
Flying Tigers
1 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford, VT 2 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown, VT 3 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke, VT 4 4NH Shane Sicard Barton, VT 5 23NC Chandler Potter Plainfield, VT 6 23VT Matthew Potter Marshfield, VT 7 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex, VT 8 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate, VT 9 62VT Jamon Perry Hardwick, VT 10 82NH Frank Sweeney Belmont, NH 11 23TX #Owen Cheney Moretown, VT 12 2NH Eric Johnson Randolph, VT 13 26VT #Luke Peters Groton, VT 14 34ME David Vaughn Naples, ME 15 3NH David Baron Nashua, NH 16 60NH Thomas Smithers VI Gilmanton, NH 17 34VT #Jim Paquette Alburgh, VT 18 36NH #Nathan Hamblett Derby Line, VT 19 15VT Derrick Calkins Hinesburg, VT 20 26NH Matt Ballard Graniteville, VT
Late Models