The final Thursday night of the 2022 Thunder Road season was one to remember as the championship point battles too center stage.
A stout field of Late Models entered the track for the second-to-last points-counting event of 2022. Waterford’s Andy Hill took the early lead as Marcel Gravel, Tyler Cahoon and Keegan Lamson started taking it three-wide on lap two. By lap 10, Brandon Lanphear gained some steam and made a move to Hill’s outside. The first caution flag came out on lap 22 for the broken front end of Chris Roberts.
On the restart, with Hill low and Lanphear high, the field took off again until Darrell Morin attempted to get to the bottom while coming off turn two and into the backstretch under Hill. The chain reaction caused Hill to sweep up the track into Lamson, with Lanphear crashing hard into the turn-three wall. The reverberating thud ended Lanphear’s strong run. Once again it was Hill down low while Morin was up high after the restart. Championship contenders Chris Pelkey, Scott Dragon and Kyle Pembroke were close behind in the two-by-two rows.
The final caution flag was waved with eight laps to go for the spinning Cooper Bouchard in turn four. On the restart, it was Morin vs. Lamson. The side-by-side battle quickly gave way to a hard-charging Marcel Gravel, who passed Lamson and then sped to the outside of Morin with three laps remaining. Gravel grabbed the lead by a bumper under the white flag and held on to earn his second win of the season. Morin took home second, with Lamson placing third.
Road Warrior veteran Nick Copping took off like a rocket with the early lead over Worcester’s Rodney Campbell in their 20-lap main event. Barre’s Ryan Sayers was close behind before making a sling-shot move around Copping on the backstretch with five laps remaining. The charge was short-lived, as a huge lap-15 pile-up in turn three took down Fred Fleury, Tyler Wheatley and Conner Noyes. On the restart, Ryan Sayers pulled ahead and never looked back while recording his first Thunder Road victory. He was followed by Copping and Frank Putney.
The Street Stock action featured were 32 cars at the start of the 25-lap feature. After earning the pole position, rookie driver Curtis Franks sped away from Thomas Peck as veteran Scott Weston stayed hot on his tail. On lap 13, Haiden Pearce drove into the front-stretch grass as his Cavalier lost power. Juan Marshall also headed into the infield with a flat right-rear tire on lap 22.
Franks held off all challengers in the green-to-checkers event as the remainder of the field jumped and jolted around each other with both lanes of highway resembling rush hour. A bunch of top-10 cars went haywire in turn three late in the race as they stared down the checkered flag 300 feet ahead. Top point chasers Jeffrey Martin, Josh Lovely and Kyler Davis were all involved in the incident as Franks served up his first Street Stock victory. He was trailed by Weston and Mekaylah Bowen. However, Bowen was disqualified in post-race technical inspection for a weight infraction. As a result, Johnson’s Jamie Davis rounded out the podium.
Adam Maynard took the early lead through the first five laps from the pole during the 40-lap Flying Tigers event. Mike MacAskill used the outside lane to gain ground, methodically manuevering around the #45VT of Maynard on lap 10. The first caution of the night flew on lap 11 for the spinning machines of Matt Ballard, Kevin Streeter, Eric Johnson and Phil Potvin in turn two.
On the restart, it was Tanner Woodard and MacAskill up front. Last week’s winner, Mike Billado, and Triple Crown champion Derrick Calkins followed closely behind the leaders. After making a valiant effort on the outside, MacAskill endured some vehicle issues while coming out of turn four and watched Woodard race ahead. As Woodard stretched out his lead, the battle for eighth place became the highlight of the field as rookie contender Kaiden Fisher duked it out side-by-side with Maynard. With Woodard just inches away from lapping the back end of the field, he took down the double-checkers in front of Billado and Calkins.
The annual Run-What-U-Brung tradition was far from a calming intermission, with over 20 amateurs battling at their favorite home track. Four-door pickups, four-cylinder sedans, Dodge Durango’s and Chevy Camaros fought hard, with drivers knowing that only one victor would reign supreme. After Peter Childs earned the four-cylinder top honors and Nathan Felch took down the V-8 top spot, the crowd demanded an overall championship match.
While the two were evenly matched through turns one and two, the Camaro showed its superior handling while powering into turn three before beginning to spin a bit. Felch attempted to overcorrect his 1988 Chevy and slammed hard into the front-stretch wall, with Childs taking the overall win.
Thunder Road roars back to life Sept. 4 for the 44th New England Federal Credit Union Labor Day Classic.
