Thunder Road regular Marcel Gravel made a few bold moves and reaped the rewards while speeding to victory during the American-Canadian Tour’s Oxford 125.
The Wolcott driver held off runner-up Derek Gluchacki and third-place finisher Alexandre Tardif. Points leader D.J. Shaw was fourth, while Dillon Moltz placed fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Tom Carey III, Jamie Swallow Jr., Jeffrey Labrecque Jr., Jonathan Bouvrette and Erick Sands.
Oxford Plains Speedway hosted the ACT event for the 57th time since 1986. After pacing the second practice of the day, Tardif handily won the first heat race of the afternoon from the pole position. Gravel made a three-wide move early on to take a plus-2 score into the feature.
In the second heat, Robby Gordon Douglas drove by Reilly Lanphear from the outside pole to take the victory. Rich Dubeau, the 2019 ACT champion, also took off from the pole position to win the third heat.
Following the ACT’s plus/minus handicap procedures, Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. took the pole position for the main event after starting in the last row of the third heat. Gravel’s plus-2 score earned him the outside pole position.
Led to the point by Labrecque, Gravel sped to the outside during the first lap until Labrecque powered back in front just before the first caution flag flew on lap 2. Jamie Swallow Sr. and Mike Foster got scrambled and both ended up and over turn 3. On the restart, Labrecque raced to the lead before Gravel gained steam underneath him on lap 4.
The next dust-up occurred on lap 34, with Brock Davis spinning his machine around on the front stretch. During the restart, Gravel again took off as Ben Ashline raced his way into the top-5. A former ACT winner at Oxford Plains Speedway, Ashline used the extreme outside grove to motor into contention. Both Ashline and Moltz utilized the fast throughout the 125-lap feature.
By lap 65, the fight for fifth place was up for grabs as racers battled three- and nearly four-wide for position. Ashline, Moltz, Carey III, Swallow Jr. and Shaw all swapped positions — and a little paint — to gain every last bit of real estate. Meanwhile, Gluchacki and Tardif were content with second and third behind Gravel. The third caution flag flew on lap 80, with rookie Cam Huntress and Seekonk Speedway regular Ryan Flood spinning on the exit of turn 4.
For the final 45 laps, it was smooth sailing for Gravel as Gluchacki and Tardif traded off between second and third through to the end of the event. After navigating through heavy lapped traffic during the final 10 laps, and with Gluchacki getting ever closer, Gravel drove under the double checkered flags to earn his first ACT victory.
The ACT will return to action July 30 at White Mountain Motorsports Park for the 5th annual Midsummer 250. The $10,000-to-win race has quickly become a crown jewel event for the ACT as short track stars from across New England and Quebec are expected to battle during the longest race of the ACT Tour season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.