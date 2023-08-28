OXFORD, Maine — The American-Canadian Tour invaded the iconic Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, with 38 teams from across New England and Quebec looking for glory.
Granite State driver Gabe stole the show, outlasting some of the top racers in the Northeast to close out a hard-earned victory. Defending ACT champ D.J. Shaw placed second, while perennial title contender Joey Polewarczyk was third to cap a New Hampshire sweep of the podium.
Four heat race qualifiers set the field for the Oxford 125, with Quebec’s Alexendre Tardif, New Hampshire’s Ryan Olsen and Jeffrey Labrecque and Vermont’s Jaden Perry earning the qualifying wins. By virtue of his plus-5 score in the first heat, Tardif led the field to green. Connecticut’s Anthony Bellow, who is a Modified standout, lined up to the outside of Tardif during his first attempt behind the wheel of an ACT Late Model.
Tardif took charge early and was trailed by top rookie Andrew Molleur at the onset. A hard-charging Derek Gluchacki also made the quick jump to third by lap 10 after starting in 11th. After the Massachusetts racer settled in to stalk Tardif, he eventually took over the lead on lap 41 before the first caution was brought out the next lap for a stalled Peyton Lanphear car along the frontstretch.
A duel between Gluchacki and Brown brought the field back to green, but a major wreck started off the bumper of Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and sent Brooks Clark spinning around in turn three to restack the field once again. Under green-flag conditions, Brown established the upper hand on lap 48 to lead Gluchacki. Dave MacDonald called out another caution flag on lap 75, with Brown again taking the restart lead.
Desperate to make up lost ground, Renfrew took his Ford Mustang to the high side and made a bold move. Charging along the Angel’s Expressway, Renfrew took his rig four-wide around the Oxford oval in a bid to rejoin the top-10. Now with the pressure on from Shaw, Brown continued to hold his own out front until the action slowed on lap 110. A massive battle at the front featured Brown at the front during the restart, while Tardif and Shaw ran nose-to-tail with him at the front. Those three drivers raced inside and outside of each other for multiple laps while battling for the lead. Two more cautions briefly halted the action again and again before the final showdown with four laps remaining.
With Tardif to his outside, Brown put the pedal down and charged his Dale Shaw throwback car to his first career ACT victory at the track. Shaw ran a smart race all the way to a second-place finish, while Polewarczyk rounded out the podium. New Hampshire’s Ryan Olsen took down his career-best finish of fourth and was followed by Gluchacki in fifth. Tardif came home sixth in front of Renfrew and Molleur. Erick Sands brought home another strong top-10 at Oxford and was followed by Lee USA Speedway winner Brandon Barker.
The ACT drivers will return to action at Sunday's 45th Labor Day Classic 200 at Thunder Road.