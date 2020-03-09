BARRE — The West Rutland girls basketball team had fixings on the Division IV state championship game, but Mid-Vermont Christian's Goodwin sisters had different plans.
The pair starred as the fourth-seeded Eagles knocked off defending D-IV champion West Rutland 61-49 Monday night at Barre Auditorium.
Sophomore Hayley Goodwin poured in 29 points and was automatic from the free throw line, going 21-for-22. Older sister Sydney's double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds only helped seal the deal.
"If we can get that kind of performance from those two, we're usually going to be successful," said MVC coach Chris Goodwin. "They've always been mature. I didn't know if they would be ready for the moment, but they were ready for the moment."
From the opening tip, West Rutland struggled to hold onto the ball. The Golden Horde played a bit fast and coughed up numerous possessions. West Rutland finished the night with 20 turnovers.
Early foul trouble did the Horde no favors. Within the first minute and a half, point guard Kiana Grabowski picked up two fouls and came out to rest. Grabowski didn't enter again until the second half.
Grabowski fouled out of the game in the fourth, one of four Westside girls to do so. Kiera Pipeling, Jeneé McGee and bench big Isabell Lanfear all had five fouls.
Hayley Goodwin's speed and ability to get into the paint forced the Horde into many of those fouls, along with a series of reaches and blocks outside of the paint.
"We definitely wanted to attack the basket and try to get them into foul trouble," Chris Goodwin said. "We didn't get every call, but we kept going at them, and eventually, I think (Westside) got tired and frustrated a little bit."
With foul trouble a factor throughout the game, Westside coach Carl Serrani had to change up his personnel and the way his team defended.
"I thought we would wear them down, but then we got into foul trouble and needed to change defenses," Serrani said.
With the Horde down by three after one, Westside found its groove in the second, with a 15-2 run. Fueled by a 13-point quarter by McGee, the Horde took a 10-point lead midway through the quarter.
One would think the heavy favorite would take control and never give it up after such a run. Don't tell that to the Eagles.
MVC took the hit from Westside and came back swinging with a 17-2 run of its own to lead by five at the half. Hayley Goodwin finished that run with a steal and run out for an easy basket. She had five steals on the night.
"We go on our run and they come back with a run of their own," Serrani said. "That's a good little team over there."
Westside took back the lead once in the third quarter, but once MVC grabbed the momentum back, it wouldn't trail again.
McGee had 20 points to lead West Rutland, including a quartet of treys. Elizabeth Bailey had eight points and four blocks. Arianna Coombs and Anna Cyr both had seven points.
Pipeling had six steals before fouling out.
Outside of the Goodwin sisters, MVC got solid production from its role players.
Emma Foster had eight points, Lydia Eastman seven and Rachel Horner Richardson had six.
The win sends MVC to its first state championship game in program history. The Eagles' lone semifinal appearance before Monday came in 2008, where they lost to Danville.
MVC only has 11 female students at its school, with eight of those girls on the basketball team. Four other girls joined the Eagles from Sharon, who didn't have a team this year.
"To put those two groups together and to end up here like this, you can't ask for more," Chris Goodwin said.
MVC plays the winner of Proctor-Blue Mountain game, set for Wednesday in Barre, on Saturday at noon.
The Eagles beat Proctor to finish their regular season and fell in close contests to Blue Mountain.
"We know we can compete with those teams, and after beating (West Rutland) tonight, I'm sure they have a lot of confidence." Chris Goodwin said. "Whoever plays better is going to win Saturday and I hope it's us."
