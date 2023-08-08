Last summer’s Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur championship is one that won’t soon be forgotten.
The championship match between Ekwanok Country Club’s Taylor Bellemare and Rutland Country Club’s Max Major couldn’t be contained to just 18 holes. A total of 23 holes were needed before Bellemare found a way to capture the victory.
Both golfers return for this year’s Mid-Am, which tees off on Thursday at Manchester Country Club.
The tournament kicks off with a stroke play qualifying round on Thursday. The tournament turns to match play for the rest of the weekend with the round of 32 and 16 matches on Friday, the quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday and the championship match taking place on Sunday.
Coming off the championship last year, Bellemare figures to be a favorite to repeat, especially with the proximity of the course he’ll be competing on in the tournament.
Bellemare was the tournament’s top-seed last year en route to the victory. He has experience going deep in this tournament, having finished as the runner-up as recently as 2020.
Bellemare has had another standout summer, where he is currently ranked No. 9 in the VGA’s Men’s Player of the Year standings. Bellemare finished in a tie for fifth at last month’s Vermont Amateur and was tied for second in the Stroke Play Series at the Country Club of Vermont in June.
Major enters the tournament playing some great golf. This past weekend, Major and partner Frankie Sanborn claimed their first L.D. Pierce Invitational title.
Major, ranked third in the VGA Player of the Year standings, played in the final group at the Vermont Am and finished in a tie for third. He also has top-four finishes at the Manchester Spring Classic and Spring Four-Ball this season.
Sanborn is also in the field this weekend for the Mid-Amateur and made it to the round of 16 last summer in this tournament. Max’s brother Samuel Major is also in the field.
Vermont National’s Troy Goliber is another golfer that had a nice run in the Pierce, making it to the semifinals, alongside partner Evan Russell.
Goliber is in the Mid-Am field this week and has to be feeling confident with three top-10s to his name this summer. His best finish came in Four-Ball, where he and Cameron O’Connell were third. He was tied for seventh at the Manchester Spring Classic and tied for 10th at the Vermont Am.
Ryan Porter, of 802 Golf Academy, is another player with plenty of experience on this Manchester course. Porter won the 2020 Mid-Am at Neshobe Golf Club in what was his first VGA event after moving to the area.
Porter. fresh off watching his daughter Kaylie finish in the top-five of the Vermont Women’s Am, has had a good summer. He tied for 22nd in the Men’s Amateur and has top-10 finishes in Four-Ball and the Stroke Play Series.
Manchester’s Andrew Trask and Luke Hopkins are two other golfers with a lot of experience on the course. Trask was a Mid-Am quarterfinalist last summer.
Lakeside Golf Club’s Cody Semmelrock could be a contender to win this year’s tournament. Semmelrock was in contention at the Vermont Am for much of the way, eventually finishing in a tie for fifth. Semmelrock was also the champion of the Stroke Play Series and was ninth in Four-Ball.
Mount Snow’s Chad Bullock and Stowe Golf Club’s Jordon Plummer are also top-25 ranked VGA golfers that are in the field.
