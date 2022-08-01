BRANDON — It was a homecoming on the opening day of the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association’s 2022 Amateur Championship at Neshobe Golf Club on Monday.
For Burlington Country Club’s Carson Richards, what a fun homecoming it was.
Richards grew up in Rutland County and was a standout athlete at Rutland High School and the University of Vermont. A lot of her early golf was played on Neshobe’s rolling hills.
“I grew up on this golf course. It’s where I learned to play golf, so I’m really excited to play here for this tournament,” Richards said.
Richards found herself in pole position after the opening day of the tournament, shooting a 2-under 71 on the par-73 course.
“I was happy with it. I was hitting the driver well and finding the greens,” Richards said.
Richards sank five birdies and upped her play on the back nine, where she carded three of those birdies against just one bogey.
One of her most impressive shots of the day came on the par-3 17th hole. Her initial shot got her close to the cup, and with some back spin, it looked it might be headed towards a hole-in-one, but she had to settle for an easy birdie putt.
Richards played in a group with Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Mia Politano and 2020 Amateur champion Andrea Brown, of Champlain Country Club.
It was also a homecoming for Politano, who went to high school just about four miles down the road at Otter Valley Union High School before graduating in 2021.
“I feel comfortable out here because I’ve played here a lot,” said Politano, who plays collegiately at Middlebury College. “I was excited to be playing here.”
Politano is at 4-over in a tie for fifth place with Rutland Country Club’s Lindsay Cone and Ekwanok Country Club’s Reggie Parker.
The rising college sophomore struggled with her putting game on the front nine, but found a bit more success in that regard later in the round. Birdie putts on 13 and 16 provided something to build off heading into the second day.
“I had 35 putts so there’s a lot of room for improvement there,” Politano said. “I think it means that my ball striking was good, so I’m confident with that going into the rest of the tournament. If I can dial in those putts, I feel like I’ll be in a good spot.”
It’s a busy week for the Politano family. Not only are Mia and her mother Erika competing in the Amateur, but Mia’s younger brother Lucas, a rising sophomore at Otter Valley, is competing in the national Junior PGA championships at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club this week.
Copley Country Club’s Holly Reynolds is out to defend her crown this week at Neshobe. Reynolds ran away with the title last year, the 10th Amateur title in her storied career.
She opened up this year’s tournament with great 1-under showing to sit one shot back of the leader Richards.
Things weren’t looking pretty after a double bogey on 3 left her 3-over par, but consecutive birdies got her back on track and she bogeyed just once the rest of the round.
Ekwanok’s Becky Montgelas sits in third at 1-over. The strength of her game was consistency, sinking 13 pars to go along with a pair of birdies.
Perennial contender Jeanne Morrissey, of Williston Golf Club, was fourth at 3-over. Cone and Parker, who joined Politano at 4-over, at three birdies apiece.
Killington Golf Course’s Tiffany Maurycy, who won the Amateur in 2018, is one of three golfers at 5-over. Bogey troubles hindered her on the front nine, playing in a group with Reynolds and Cone, but she turned her luck around on the back, with a birdie and eight pars.
Joining Maurycy at 5-over is Manchester Country Club’s Kaylie Porter and The Quechee Club’s Vicki Goodrich.
Porter, a state champion at Burr and Burton Academy, is the leader in the Junior Championship race, sitting a stroke ahead of Rutland Country Club’s Teegan Duffy.
Brown is also at 6-over along with Duffy and Dorset Field Club’s Els Walker. Brown has experience in big tournaments at Neshobe, having won the Senior Championship on the Brandon course last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.