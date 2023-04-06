The Masters Tournament is an event every golf aficionado looks forward to every year.
It’s the Super Bowl of golf with the storied green jacket, which the best golfers in the world have worn throughout the tournament’s history, on the line.
The early April tradition not only tees off the major championship schedule for professional golf each year, it also signifies that the golf season in Vermont is just around the corner.
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club has its State Day on April 22 and the following weekend the annual Spring Four-Ball tournament is scheduled to take place across six different courses.
It won’t be long until some major hardware is on the line among the state’s best golfers. Here’s a look at the championship schedule for Vermont Golf Association, Vermont State Women’s Golf Association and the Junior Tour this year.
MEN
The Vermont Amateur opens up the major championship season for the VGA on from July 4 to 6 at the Country Club of Barre.
Rutland Country Club’s Jared Nelson is the defending champion, winning the title after an incredible final round where he sank nine birdies. He held off a tough challenge from Barre’s Bryson Richards and Brattleboro’s Ryan Kohler in a tournament that went right down to the wire.
There are four qualifying events for the Amateur. Rutland Country Club hosts a qualifier on June 6, Crown Point Country Club hosts one on June 13, Neshobe Golf Club hosts on June 18 and Williston Golf Club hosts on June 22.
Manchester Country Club plays host to the Mid-Amateur Championship from Aug. 10 to 13.
The tournament is right down the road from the home course of defending champion Taylor Bellemare of Ekwanok Country Club. Bellemare battled RCC’s Max Major in an instant classic of last year’s finals that needed 23 holes to decide a victor.
Brattleboro Country Club hosts the Senior Amateur on Sept. 5 and 6.
Last year’s event was impacted by rain, forcing it to be a one-day affair the Country Club of Barre. Dorset Field Club’s Keith Komline was the lone golfer under par, shooting 1-under to claim the title.
The 2023 Tri-State Matches, a team competition which include top golfers from Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, takes place at Manchester Country Club on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The third annual Pfanner Cup, which pits the best VGA and VTPGA golfers against each other, comes to Rutland Country Club Oct. 8 and 9.
WOMEN
The Tri-State Championship tees off the VSWGA championship season June 13 and 14 at Martindale Country Club in Auburn, Maine.
Vermont is the defending champion of the tournament, beating second-place Maine by 7.5 points last June. The 2024 championship will come to Vermont as the event goes between the three competing states each year.
Williston Golf Club hosts the women’s Senior Championship July 11 and 12.
Champlain Country Club’s Andrea Brown has won the last two senior titles. She won it on her first try in 2021 at Neshobe and followed it up with a win last year at Mount Anthony Country club, topping Ekwanok’s Reggie Parker by two strokes.
Mount Anthony Country Club will host the Vermont Amateur July 31 to Aug. 2.
Ralph Myhre Golf Club’s Mia Politano is the tournament’s defending champion, winning it at Neshobe, just down the road from where she went to school at Otter Valley Union High School.
Politano entered the final day down a stroke, but playing in the final group, she finished strong to capture the top honor in amateur women’s golf in the state against a stacked field of competitors.
Neshobe Golf Club plays host to the Mid-Amateur Championship on Sept. 23 and 24.
Killington Golf Course’s Tiffany Maurycy claimed her fifth Mid-Am title last fall, outpacing Holly Reynolds by three strokes.
JUNIOR
The Vermont Junior Tour is back this summer with a pair of championship events and four one-day events for the state’s best young golfers to compete in.
The first of the two championship events is the Match Play Championship July 18 to 20 at Kwiniaska Golf Course.
The second is the Stoke Play Championship Aug. 3 and 4 at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
One-day events are scheduled for Vermont National (June 28), Quechee Lakeland (July 7), Stowe (July 12) and Neshobe (July 26).
