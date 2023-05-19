FAYSTON — The Green Mountain Valley School recently presented with three awards for its outstanding performance in Alpine and Nordic programming.
The ski academy received the 2023 Development Club of the Year Award for for its junior accomplishments, led by Lorant Gudasz and Sally Utter. Nordic Director Colin Rodgers received the 2023 U.S. Ski & Snowboard Coach of the Year and 2023 Cross Country International Coach of the Year awards, and the school was also honored for its work with the Mad River Valley BKL program,
Introduced in 2019, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Development Club of the Year award is presented to a club that has distinguished itself in providing outstanding youth development programs. This year, the nomination committee stated that GMVS was in a league of its own. Last week former GMVS Nordic standout Brian Bushey was named to the U.S. Ski Team, following in the footsteps of many other Gumbies who have excelled at the international level.
“Green Mountain Valley School provides exceptional programming for athletes ages 6-13, focused on skill development as well as age and developmentally appropriate gate training – all in the spirit of building strong skiers who have a lot of fun,” the committee wrote in a press release. “To reduce barriers and encourage participation, they have a robust financial aid program and supplement equipment as needed. In addition to the outstanding alpine program, the GMVS Ski Club is deeply engaged with the local Bill Koch Youth Ski League, introducing young people to the lifelong sport of cross-country skiing with its recreational, social, fitness and competitive opportunities.”
Rodgers is a former Middlebury College and World Cup skier who has helped his GMVS athletes reach new heights on the Nordic trails. This year, the Cross Country Sport Committee nominated him for one of the nation’s top coaching accolades
“Under Colin’s leadership, the (GMVS) program has blossomed to one of the best cross-country development academies in the U.S.,” the committee letter said. “Colin’s extensive knowledge of the sport, his passion for developing ski racers and his enthusiasm has been magnetic in building the GMVS roster and program. This season, Colin led the U18 Scandinavian Championships trip for the USA to Finland. The U18 Scandinavian Championships is an elite-level competition featuring the best U18s from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia and the USA. As a nation, we’ve been participating in this Championships for nearly 25 years.
This season, one of the GMVS athletes under Colin’s tutelage, Tabor Greenberg, won the individual distance race. This is the first time in history that a USA athlete has won the competition. The following day, the USA men’s relay team also grabbed gold — another historic first. These types of results are indicative of the extremely good work that Colin is doing each day at GMVS.”
