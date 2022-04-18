LOUDON, N.H. — Derek Gluchacki earned the biggest win of his career in Sunday’s 50-lap ACT Late Model Tour season-opening event, triumphing at the Second Annual Northeast Classic.
Over a hundred different stock cars lined up on the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway , with 32 Late Models making it to the starting grid for the main event. Bolstered by Canadian teams returning stateside for the first time in two years, a strong contingent of new faces and a collection of old favorites battled for top honors.
Dany Trepanier, multi-time ACT winner Dillon Moltz and Jeffery Lebrecque Jr. were among the established driers battling for the early lead. Molz pulled in front after the green flag, with Tom Carey III hot on his heels.
Alexandre Tardif got sideways coming out of turn two and slammed hard into the inside retaining wall on the backstretch, allowing Patrick Laperle and a few other drivers to hit pit road for much-needed adjustments. On the lap-14 restart, Moltz chose the outside and Carey used the inside lane to grab the lead.
Former North East Mini Stock Tour champion Cody Leblanc stalled out in his rookie-year venture with ACT, resoling in a lap-26 caution flag. DJ Shaw and Jimmy Hebert maintained their spots in the top 4, while Gluchacki and local Late Model star Jaime Swallow Jr. competed for the fifth spot.
Hebert made a move and nearly passed Moltz for second place with a bold turn-two move. However, things came to a halt again when Woody Pitkat and Raphael Lessard smashed into the turn-four barrier.
On the restart, Hebert darted to the bottom and attempted to pass Carey. The move was squandered by another yellow flag after a frontstretch spin by Derek Ming and a right-front flat tire on Shawn Swallow’s machine.
A second restart was disastrous for Hebert, who went spinning and slid backwards into the turn-two wall. The 2021 Rookie of the Year, Erick Sands, was also involved in the incident, which also affected Jacob Burns, Remi Perreault, Jamie Swallow Sr. and Robby Gordon Douglas.
Following the red-flag cleanup, Carey, Gluchacki, Moltz, Shaw and Jamie Swallow Jr. competed for the top spot. Gluchacki grabbed the lead on lap 44, while Laperle pushed past Swallow Jr. and Moltz. Laperle shot in fronton Shaw to take over third place on lap 45. Carey mounted one final charge against Gluchacki during the final two laps, but Gluchacki held on to prevail.
Carey III earned his second consecutive Northeast Classic runner-up trophy, while Laperle made his return to the U.S. with a third-place result.
Shaw placed fourth and Moltz wound up fifth. Dany Trepanier took sixth, while defending ACT Tour champion Ben Rowe charged from the 25th starting position to finish seventh. Jamie Swallow Jr., Jean-Phillippe Bergeron and Shawn Swallow rounded out the top-10.
The ACT Late Model Tour returns to its roots with the 24th Annual Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road International Speedbowl on May 1.
The ACT Late Models will also join the annual Thunder Road car show and practice day on April 30 alongside the Lenny’s Show & Apparel Flying Tigers, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Northeast Classic Results
