LOUDON, N.H. — Derek Gluchacki earned the biggest win of his career in Sunday’s 50-lap ACT Late Model Tour season-opening event, triumphing at the Second Annual Northeast Classic.

Over a hundred different stock cars lined up on the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway , with 32 Late Models making it to the starting grid for the main event. Bolstered by Canadian teams returning stateside for the first time in two years, a strong contingent of new faces and a collection of old favorites battled for top honors.

Dany Trepanier, multi-time ACT winner Dillon Moltz and Jeffery Lebrecque Jr. were among the established driers battling for the early lead. Molz pulled in front after the green flag, with Tom Carey III hot on his heels.

Alexandre Tardif got sideways coming out of turn two and slammed hard into the inside retaining wall on the backstretch, allowing Patrick Laperle and a few other drivers to hit pit road for much-needed adjustments. On the lap-14 restart, Moltz chose the outside and Carey used the inside lane to grab the lead.

Former North East Mini Stock Tour champion Cody Leblanc stalled out in his rookie-year venture with ACT, resoling in a lap-26 caution flag. DJ Shaw and Jimmy Hebert maintained their spots in the top 4, while Gluchacki and local Late Model star Jaime Swallow Jr. competed for the fifth spot.

Hebert made a move and nearly passed Moltz for second place with a bold turn-two move. However, things came to a halt again when Woody Pitkat and Raphael Lessard smashed into the turn-four barrier.

On the restart, Hebert darted to the bottom and attempted to pass Carey. The move was squandered by another yellow flag after a frontstretch spin by Derek Ming and a right-front flat tire on Shawn Swallow’s machine.

A second restart was disastrous for Hebert, who went spinning and slid backwards into the turn-two wall. The 2021 Rookie of the Year, Erick Sands, was also involved in the incident, which also affected Jacob Burns, Remi Perreault, Jamie Swallow Sr. and Robby Gordon Douglas.

Following the red-flag cleanup, Carey, Gluchacki, Moltz, Shaw and Jamie Swallow Jr. competed for the top spot. Gluchacki grabbed the lead on lap 44, while Laperle pushed past Swallow Jr. and Moltz. Laperle shot in fronton Shaw to take over third place on lap 45. Carey mounted one final charge against Gluchacki during the final two laps, but Gluchacki held on to prevail.

Carey III earned his second consecutive Northeast Classic runner-up trophy, while Laperle made his return to the U.S. with a third-place result.

Shaw placed fourth and Moltz wound up fifth. Dany Trepanier took sixth, while defending ACT Tour champion Ben Rowe charged from the 25th starting position to finish seventh. Jamie Swallow Jr., Jean-Phillippe Bergeron and Shawn Swallow rounded out the top-10.

The ACT Late Model Tour returns to its roots with the 24th Annual Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road International Speedbowl on May 1.

The ACT Late Models will also join the annual Thunder Road car show and practice day on April 30 alongside the Lenny’s Show & Apparel Flying Tigers, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.

Northeast Classic Results

Finish / Driver Number / Driver / Hometown / Sponsor / Laps 1) 03MA Derek Gluchacki North Dartmouth, MA Gluchacki Motorsports 50 2) 5MA Tom Carey III New Salem, MA Brookside Equipment Sales Chevy Camaro 50 3) 91QC Patrick Laperle St-Denis, QC Laperle Motorsports 50 4) 04VT D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH A.H. Fence Co. Ford Mustang 50 5) 5ME Dillon Moltz New Sharon, ME Moltz Motorsports 50 6) 19QC Dany Trepanier St-Edouard,QC Trepanier Motorsports 50 7) 4ME Ben Rowe Turner, ME Richard Moody & Sons Ford Mustang 50 8) 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. Stark, NH Swallow & Sons Concrete Chevy Camaro 50 9) 18QC Jean-Philippe Bergeron Terrebonne, QC Bergeron Motorsports 50 10) 04NH Shawn Swallow Groveton, NH North Conway Incinerators Chevy Impala 50 11) 8NH Connor McDougal Wakefield, NH Eleveight Design Chevy SS 50 12) 30RI Jacob Rowdy Burns E. Greenwich, RI Burns Motorsports 50 13) 27NC Robby Gordon Douglas Charlotte, NC East Derry Collison Chevy Camaro 50 14) 3NH Brenna Humphrey Cornish, ME Downforce Motorsports 50 15) 58VT Jimmy Hebert Williamstown, VT Hebert Motorsports 43 16) 36NH Erick Sands Derry, NH Seacoast Truck/Auto Chevy SS 43 17) 33QC Remi Perreault Joliette, QC Perreault Motorsports Chevy SS 43 18) 04ME Jamie Swallow Sr. Groveton, NH Swallow Motorsports 43 19) 50RI Mike Benevides Westerly, RI Benevides Motorsports 43 20) 45VT Derek Ming West Burke, VT Ming Motorsports Ford Mustang 43 21) 48QC Raphael Lessard Quebec, Canada Larue Ford Mustang 41 22) 07MA Woody Pitkat Bellingham, MA Summit Ice Motorsports 41 23) 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. Strafford, NH Labrecque Motorsports 39 24) 30NH Rich Dubeau Lebanon, NH Dubeau Motorsports 35 25) 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Candia, NH R&R Public Wholesalers/R&R Race Parts NH Chevy SS 30 26) 15ME Mike Hopkins Herman, ME Port City Racecars/Hopkins Energy Chevy Camaro 29 27) 49NH Matt Anderson Franklin, NH Hawthorne Automotive 26 28) 03QC Sebastien Couture Quebec, Canada Couture Motorsports 26 29) 7NH Cody Leblanc Berlin, NH Naylen Farms Chevy SS 17 30) 91CT Jake Johnson Reheboth, MA Jim Morrissette’s Oil Burner Service Ford Fusion 15 31) 21QC Alexandre Tardif Quebec, Canada Tardif Motorsports 13 DNS 27NH #Cam Huntress Rochester, NH Camaro Heaven Chevy SS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.