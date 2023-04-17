LOUDON, N.H. — Driver Derek Gluchacki claimed top honors to kick off the 45th season of the American-Canadian Tour during the the Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Thirty-six drivers filled the track and perennial title contender D.J. Shaw started on the pole position after earning a score of plus-9 in heat three during qualifying. Shaw started with Tom Carey III to his outside, and Carey quickly grabbed the lead before Shaw powered back to take control on lap 3. The two leaders formed a four-car breakaway at the front along with Gluchacki and Jimmy Hebert.
Gluchacki sped past Shaw to grab the lead on lap 24 just before the competition caution on lap 26, allowing teams to make adjustments and change tires. The side-by-side battle between Shaw and Gluchacki started again on the restart, and then a stalled Bryan Wall Jr. car led to a caution on lap 30.
Carey started picking up speed after the restart and closed in on the leaders, but it was too little, too late. Gluchacki held on at the end to earn his second consecutive Northeast Classic. He beat Carey a fraction of a second. Shaw took home third and was followed by Hebert and Jimmy Renfrew Jr.
The Pro All Stars Series featured a 27-car field and was led to the green flag by Eddie MacDonald and defending Oxford Plains Speedway track champion Max Cookson. The four-way battle for the lead at the onset also included Nova Scotia’s Cory Hall and New Hampshire driver Derek Griffith.
The four drivers led the pack side-by-side while the battle for 10th was also heated, showcasing a three-wide clash between Shaw, Brandon Barker and Mike Rowe. Following the competition caution on lap 25, MacDonald regained the lead from Hall and maintained his advantage all the way to victory lane. Max Cookson held on for a strong second-place run and was trailed by Johnny Clark in third. Thompson Icebreaker winner Trevor Sanborn charged to take fourth in front of Justin Larson.
The largest field of tour-type Modifieds to date at the Northeast Classic had their 50-lap feature led to point by Anthony Nocella and Matthew Kimball. The first major caution came out on lap 3 as Kimball’s right-rear tire expired, sending him swirling on the front stretch with the rest of the field scrambling for safety. Nocella retook command on the restart before a lap-11 caution for Mike Collins crashing into the turn two wall. On the return to green, Anthony Bello and Matt Swanson battled for the lead back-and-forth for over 20 laps as a five-car breakaway developed with a mix of veterans and up-and-comers.
Jon McKennedy and Bello flip-flopped the lead in each corner before the final caution flag flew on lap 48 for the spinning Woody Pitkat in turn two. The two-lap shootout between McKennedy and Bello began with a side-by-side showdown that also featured Nocella and Swanson.
Bello threw a power-shot underneath Jon McKennedy in turn three in a bid toy steal away the win. However, McKennedy used a burst of speed out of turn four to take collect his second consecutive Northeast Classic victory. Bello crossed the lien in second place to finish in front of Kimball bounced back from his early caution to take fourth and was followed by Long Island racer Chris Young.
Many drivers will return to action when the ACT makes a trip to Stafford Motor Speedway for the first time in 38 years on April 29 for the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler.
RESULTS
American-Canadian Tour
1. 03MA Derek Gluchacki North Dartmouth, MA 2. 5MA Tom Carey III New Salem, MA 3. 04VT D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH 4. 58VT Jimmy Hebert Williamstown, VT 5. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. Candia, NH 6. 91CT Jake Johnson Reheboth, MA 7. 60ME Gabe Brown Center Conway, NH 8. 68NH #Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr, VT 9. 5CT Dillon Moltz New Sharon, ME 10. 38RI Connor Souza E. Providence, RI 11. 30RI Jacob Rowdy Burns E. Greenwich, RI 12. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. Stark, NH 13. 97NH Joey Polewarczyk Hudson, NH 14. 18QC Jean-Philippe Bergeron Terrebonne, QC 15. 36NH Erick Sands Derry, NH 16. 8NH Connor McDougal Wakefield, NH 17. 31CT #Andrew Molleur Woodbridge, CT 18. 66VT Jason Corliss Barre, VT 19. 22RI Mark Jenison Cranston, RI 20. 19QC Dany Trepanier St-Edouard,QC 21. 04NH Shawn Swallow Groveton, NH 22. 41VT Jamie Aube Bow, NH 23. 21MA Pete Yetman E. Greenbush, NY 24. 27NH Cam Huntress Rochester, NH 25. 25ME #Jason Gammon Hollis, ME 26. 0NH Quinten Welch Groveton, NH 27. 12CT #PJ Evans Uncasville, CT 28. 4CT #Reese Bogue Groton, CT 29. 33QC Remi Perreault Joliette, QC 30. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette Blainville, QC 31. 65NH Tom Sheehan Bow, NH 32. 45VT Derek Ming West Burke, VT 33. 21QC Alexandre Tardif Quebec, Canada 34. 77NH #Bryan Wall Jr. E. Kingston, NH 35. 5ME #Dominic Curit Saco, ME 36. 31x Jordan Hadley Quaker Hill, CT
PASS Super Late Models
1. 17MA Eddie MacDonald Rowley, MA 2. 39 Max Cookson Pittsfield, ME 3. 54 Johnny Clark Hallowell, ME 4. 44 Trevor Sanborn E. Parsonsfield, ME 5. 18L Justin Larson Peru, ME 6. 83 Corey Hall Sackville, NB 7. 12 Dennis Spencer, Jr. Oxford, ME 8. 12G Derek Griffith Hudson, NH 9. 88 Brandon Barker Westbrook, ME 10. 72 Ryan Kuhn E. Bridgewater, MA 11. 13 Austin MacDonald Pictou, NS 12. 39L Nick Lascoula Hanson, MA 13. 9T Alan Tardiff Lyman, ME 14. 47B Gabe Brown Center Conway, NH 15. 24 Mike Rowe Turner, ME 16. 50 Andy Shaw Center Conway, NH 17. 7CT Cory Casagrande Stafford Springs, CT 18. 20 Joe Pastore Gorham, ME 19. 60 D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH 20. 18 Michael Scorzelli Feura Bush, NY 21. 38 Garrett Lamb Windham, ME 22. 21 Josh King Vernon, VT 23. 24J JP Josiasse Ennismore, ON 24. 15 Mike Hopkins Hermon, ME 25. 73D Joey Doiron Berwick, ME 26. 5 Ben Rowe Turner, ME 27. 12X Corey Bubar Windham, ME
Open Tour-type Modifieds
1. 79 Jon McKennedy Chelmsford, MA 2. 179 Anthony Bello Newtown, CT 3. 25 Matt Swanson Harvard, MA 4. 43 Matthew Kimball Bennington, NH 5. 49 Chris Young Calverton, NY 6. 92 Anthony Nocella Woburn, MA 7. 76 Kirk Alexander W. Swanzey, MA 8. 45 Brett Meservey Brewster, MA 9. 55 Ryan Doucette Framingham, MA 10. 66 Woody Pitkat Bellingham, MA 11. 52 Mark Bakaj Lebanon, CT 12. 27I Kevin Iannarelli Groton, MA 13. 17 Kevin Folan N. Attleboro, MA 14. 20 Vinny Marrone Farmingdale, NJ 15. 31C Andrew Charron E. Greenwich, RI 16. 27R Derek Robbie Bellingham, MA 17. 02 Mike Collins Deerfield, NH 18. 18M Andrew Martell Charlestown, NH 19. 47 Jacob Perry Pawcatuck, CT 20. 18B Tyler Berry Griswold, CT
Street Stock Series
1. 75 Ryan Waterman Danielson, CT 2. 35 Kris Watson Kendeskeag, ME 3. Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 4. 89 Ryan Phillips Buxton, ME 5. 00 Jimmy Renfrew Jr. Candia, NH 6. 18 Devon McConologue W. Newfield, ME 7. 4VT Chris Riendeau Ascutney, VT 8. 24 Jeff Alley Machias, ME 9. 30 Andrew Morin Nashua, NH 10. 33 Bill Clement Manchester, NH 11. 15 James Goodman Carmel, ME 12. 27 Leslie Keyser Northfield, NH 13. 51CT Travis Jurcik Moosup, CT 14. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton, VT 15. 07 Jesse Bousquet Pittsfield, NH 16. 20 Garret Leiter Winslow, ME 17. 90 Brian Destefano Tewskbury, MA 18. 71 Donny Silva Hudson, ME 19. 61 Cole Robinson Clinton, ME 20. 16Z Dylan Zullo Claremont, NH 21. 24JF Jason Ferreira Lowell, MA 22. 4NH Shane Sicard Barton, VT 23. 44 Kirk Bean Jr. Alfred, ME 24. 8NH Ryan Bell Acworth, NH 25. 26 Scott Wiggin Somersworth, NH 26. 4 Jordan Russell Norway, ME 27. 29 Justin Harris Northwood, NH 28. 83 Mike Sherburne Lyndonville, VT
Mini Stock Series
