N. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Late Model Derek Gluchacki claimed top honors In one of the quickest 100-lap races of the season during the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup.
Jason Wyman, Jack Hayes and Shane Sicard also raced to victories on a hot, wild night at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The Flying Tigers were the first division on the track, with driving battling back and forth during a 35-lap feature.
Veterans Matt Potter and Jody Sicard were two of the biggest names in the field and were joined by the new faces of Mike Sweeney and Thunder Road Street Stock competitor Taylor Hoar.
After the racers settled in, the first caution flag flew on lap 16 for the spinning Cooper French and Jeff Oeschger. French also brought out the second caution on lap 18 as he slid through the infield to rejoin the race, sending dirt flying into turn one.
Following the second-and-final caution, the top four drivers were under a blanket all around the race track. Brothers Shane and Jody Sicard fought tooth and nail for the lead beside each other, with youngsters Kaiden Fisher and Tanner Woodard hot on their heels. With five laps to go, Shane had a sizable lead at the end while followed by Woodard and Jody Sicard. Kaiden Fisher wound up fourth, with Mike Clark placing fifth.
Late Models utilized the American-Canadian Tour plus/minus handicap system in the Governor’s Cup. One driver in each of the three heat races earned a plus-5, meaning they had each passed five cars during their 15-lap qualifying rounds. White Mountain rookie point leader Ryan Ware sat on the pole, with six-time “King of the Mountain” and defending Governor’s Cup winner Stacy Cahoon on his outside. Starting in third was Gluchacki, the Spring Board 100.
After taking the green flag, Ware and Cahoon took the first 13 circuits side-by-side until Cahoon finally got out in front of the rookie on lap 14. After the first caution on lap 30 for the spinning Reilly Lanphear, Cahoon and Ware again set the pace. The raced side-by-side until the second caution flag came out on lap 39 when Ben Belanger was dangerously stranded on the pit road ramp. The Cahoon vs. Ware battle continued after the restart as St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie joined the party in third. As the White Mountain masters took off, Gluchacki once again found himself in the top three by the halfway point at lap 50.
The top-10 drivers were nose-to-tail, battling inches apart from one another. Williston driver Mike Foster went hard into the turn-three tire barrier for the third caution of the event. The restart introduced a new ACT policy, as the Lucky Dog rule was first instituted for Reilly Lanphear. She was the first lap-down car on the track and returned to lead-lap status as a result. This time the restart featured Stacy Cahoon and Kasey Beattie at the front. Cahoon held the lead for lap 65 before Beattie pulled ahead for lap 66. The two ended up getting a little too rambunctious, allowing Gluchacki to power up the outside groove around them.
Followed by multi-time track champion Quinny Welch, Gluchacki was far from in the clear. As the three-car-breakaway of Gluchacki, Welch and Beattie paced the field, they stayed glued to each other around the bullring until the final caution on lap 92 for the spinning Jesse Switser in turn four. Gluchacki chose the outside on the restart, with Welch to his drivers’ side.
Gluchacki quickly took off to claim the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup eight laps later. Gluchacki is now 2-for-4 and solidly the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series point leader. Welch placed second and was followed by Beattie.
The Strictly Stock Minis held a 25-lap feature that was led by Jack Hayes and first-year competitor Jason Goodbout, Jr. Hayes took off and never looked back during the caution-free event. Donnie Baumgardner and Les Washburn rounded out the podium.
The Dwarf Cars proved to be a highlight of the night with their 25-lap feature, led to green by Joey Deguio and longtime competitor Chad Dufour. The small open wheeled rockets were off and running until their first caution on lap 19 for the spinning former champion Andy Hill. The next caution on lap 21 reset the field after Dufour, Deguio and Ben Bosowski slammed into the turn-three tire barriers.
The final four laps were a dogfight between former champion Jason Wyman and Justin Harris, Hill and Dave Gyger. Harris chose to use his bumper to make his way through the field. He finally passed Wyman in an attempt to take the win but was disqualified as he crossed under the checkered flag for contact with intent. Wyman took the win, earning cheers from the crowd. Hill placed second and Jeff Ainsworth was third.
The action returns to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday with the 5th Annual Midsummer 250 for the American-Canadian Tour. Headlined by the 250-lap, $10,000-to-win event, the five-division event will also include the Flying Tigers, Strictly Minis, Mini Late Models and Kids Trucks.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
North Woodstock, NH
New Hampshire Governor’s Cup Results
July 23, 2022
Late Model Series
NH Governor’s Cup 100
1 03MA Derek Gluchacki North Dartmouth, MA 2 78NH Quinten Welch Groveton, NH 3 45NH Kasey Beattie St. Johnsbury, VT 4 83VT Stacy Cahoon St. Johnsbury, VT 5 35NH Alby Ovitt St. Johnsbury, VT 6 22NH Jeff Marshall Littleton, NH 7 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 8 32VT #Ryan Ware E. Burke, VT 9 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville, VT 10 02NH Randy Potter Groveton, NH 11 22VT Peyton Lanphear Waterbury, VT 12 07NH Mark Patten Belmont, NH 13 42NH Mike Jurkowski Claremont, NH 14 48VT Mike Bailey S. Barre, VT 15 25NH Jesse Switser West Burke, VT 16 27NH #Cam Huntress Rochester, NH 17 88MA Chase Curtis Rutland, MA 18 67MA Jaret Curtis Rutland, MA 19 0NH Max Dolliver Londonderry, NH 20 64NH Tyler Chase Newton, NH 21 49NH Matt Anderson Franklin, NH 22 21VT Reilly Lanphear Waterbury, VT 23 47NH Brockton Davis Whitefield, NH 24 39VT Mike Foster Williston, VT 25 99NH Ben Belanger Whitefield, NH 26 57NH David Labreque Thornton, NH
Flying Tigers
1 4NH Shane Sicard Barton, VT 2 55NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 3 49NH Jody Sicard Gilmanton, NH 4 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne, VT 5 2NH Michael Clark Littleton, NH 6 60NH #Thomas Smithers VI Gilmanton, NH 7 23VT Matthew Potter Marshfield, VT 8 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 9 2NH Michael Clark Littleton, NH 10 15NH Joey Laquerre E. Montpelier, VT 11 22NH #Chandler Potter Plainfield, VT 12 48VT Taylor Hoar South Hero, VT 13 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr., VT 14 93VT Tim Hunt Derby Line, VT 15 82NH Frank Sweeney 16 93FL Jeff Oeschger Dover, FL 17 4ME Cooper French Northfield, VT
Strictly Stock Minis
1. 09 Jack Hayes Littleton, NH 2. 4 Donnie Baumgardner N. Woodstock, NH 3. 17 Les Washburn Bethlehem, NH 4. 57 Todd Derrington Littleton, NH 5. 15 Chris Moulton Pepperell, MA 6. 51 Tyler Thompson Lincoln, NH 7. 14 Jillian Baumgardner N. Woodstock, NH 8. 16 Adam Sicard Barton, VT 9. 92 Jason Goodbout, Jr. Lincoln, NH 10. 22 Brendan Clark Dalton, NH 11. 1 Scott Senecal Lisbon, NH 12. 10 Gavin McGinnis St. Johnsbury, VT 13. 19 Dave Driscoll N. Woodstock, NH
Dwarf Cars
