WATERFORD, Conn. — Derek Gluchacki went out with a bang during the final race of the 2022 American-Canadian Tour season.
Gluchacki held off points leader D.J. Shaw to capture top honors at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl during the return of the Shoreline 150. Thirty-six teams attempted to qualify for 26 spots, with the Southern New England Triple Crown championship in the minds of several teams attempting to close out the year with some extra money in their pockets.
Following three rounds of qualifying, the 26-car field added two provisional starting positions for Jonathan Bouvrette and Remi Perreault.. The final even was led to green by Jimmy Renfrew Jr., who was once again piloting the Sullivan Construction 0NH Chevy Camaro after earning a plus-5 score in his qualifying heat. Renfrew quickly faced Speedbowl regular Glen Thomas Jr. before calamity struck during the early stages of the event.
A quick spin by Bouvrette and fellow top-10 points racer Erick Sands in turn three restacked the field with less than stellar results under the restart green. Thomas gained speed while coming off turn four sideways, collecting Cory DiMatteo on the front-stretch and bringing the yellow lights back to life. Restarting alongside 2022 Thompson Speedway champion Ryan Morgan, Renfrew showed off his speed under the green before the caution returned once more for leaking fluid from the RP Enterprises machine of Perreault on lap 4.
After the return to green-flag racing, Ryan Morgan passed Renfrew on the outside lane by using his many years of Speedbowl experience. As the field settled in, Jacob Burns slapped the backstretch wall and brought his car to a stop high in turn four. That prompted Race Control to throw the caution and issue Burns a one-lap penalty for the intentional yellow.
Morgan once again pulled away from Renfrew under the green flag as Shaw, Gabe Brown, Alexendre Tardif and Jordan Hadley followed from behind. Speedbowl regular Hadley and 2022 ACT Rookie of the Year Tardif began to get into it at the tail-end of the top-five battle before the two drivers went spinning in turns one and two, resulting in the fifth caution of the event. Steering issues ended Tardif’s day after two strong Southern New England runs.
Morgan matched up with Gabe Brown for the first time, with Brown leading lap 28 in the Coparts.com Ford Mustang normally piloted by Kentucky’s Isaac Bevins. Morgan and Shaw settled in to follow Brown, while White Mountain Rookie of the Year Bryan Wall Jr. and New Hampshire’s Cody LeBlanc began mixing it up in the back of the top-10. A series of bold moves between the two sent them spinning in turn four to bring back the caution lights over the field.
On the restart, Brown choose the outside of Renfrew and powered off quickly. That allowed Morgan to follow through from fourth on the grid. With Morgan and Renfrew battling hard for second place, Brown began to pad his lead at the front. Gluchacki entered the mix to make it a three-way battle for second until the final caution flew on lap 50 for the spinning Tom Carey III in turn two.
Brown, now choosing the bottom lane, took off from Morgan once again with Gluchacki in tow. As Gluchacki and Shaw remained content to stalk Brown, Morgan began to feel the heat from White Mountain Motorsports Park standout Kasey Beattie and a hard-charging Erick Sands. Coming from the 23rd starting position, Sands motored under and around both Beattie and Morgan to begin chasing down the leaders.
Using lapped traffic in the final stages, Gluchacki and Shaw battled inside and outside of each other while keeping Brown a car-length away out front. As Brown’s Ford Mustang began getting closer and closer to the leasder, Gluchacki gained the upper hand by passing the longtime leader on lap 112. He was followed by Shaw and Sands.
Running hard to the end, Gluchacki claimed his third ACT victory of the season. Shaw came home second and was followed by career-best effort by Sands to round out the podium. Shaw’s effort also guaranteed him the top prize in the Southern New England Triple Crown Series, with Gluchacki besting Carey III by one-point to claim second.
After leading the most Shoreline 150 laps, Brown came home fourth and was followed by Beattie in fifth. Tanner Woodard outlasted multi-time Waterford Late Model champion Jason Palmer for sixth place. They were trailed by Jordan Hadley, Andrew Molleur and Bryan Wall Jr.
The stars of the ACT Tour will be honored Saturday at the 2022 Banquet of Champions before preparing their teams for the 2023 season of championship stock car racing.
