The Glens Falls Greenjackets made their debut in the New England Football League on Saturday, topping the Vermont Ravens 32-0.
The teams often have played each other in the preseason, but now are regular season foes with Glens Falls’ move into the NEFL.
The Greenjackets, who were founded in 1928, showed why they’ve been such a successful team for a long time in various leagues.
Vermont started strong with the defense forcing 3-and-outs and the Ravens’ offense moved the ball enough to keep field position even with the game scoreless until 4:17 left in the half.
This was about the time rookie first-year Greenjacket quarterback Caleb Condon started to feel comfortable. Inside the Ravens’ red zone, Condon took the snap, made a step back, and spotted a seam down the left side. He was off to the races running the ball to paydirt from 18 yards out, pushing Glens Falls ahead 6-0.
Good coverage by the Greenjackets pinned Ravens return man Akeem Williams deep in his own territory. The Glens Falls defense proceeded to stuff Vermont forcing a punt from the end zone by Sean Lamphere.
A decent return allows Glens Falls to threaten again. A couple plays later, Condon struck this time through the air to receiver Jason Proffitt from 6 yards out, increasing the lead to 12-0 Glens Falls heading into the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Greenjackets were close to finding paydirt, when Ravens defensive back Jeric Tyler made a clutch deflection to slap the ball away from a Glens Falls receiver.
It wouldn’t take long in the fourth quarter for the Greenjackets to add to their lead with 14:45 left as Condon found receiver Styczynski open from 19 yards out on a nice touch pass over the defender to go up by 19.
The teams played even for over six minutes until Condon completed his third touchdown pass this time to receiver Pickering on a crossing pattern from 27 yards out.
Ravens rookie free safety Troy Austin made a clutch solo tackle within the 10-yard line to stop another score a few minutes later, but Glens Falls would add on one more score.
The Greenjackets replaced Condon with Isaac at quarterback late in the game and he promptly found a streaking Styczynski alone for a long completion and score from 52 yards.
Ravens quarterback Abdi Abdi rushed for 36 yards. Defensively, Michael Melvin had eight tackles. Brett Walton and Kenny Phillips both had five tackles and a sack. Terrence Whitney had four tackles, a sack and an interception.
Vermont (0-1) has a bye this weekend and travels to play the Connecticut Reapers on July 8 at 7 p.m. in Waterbury, Connecticut.