MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers exploded a five-run seventh inning and easily locked up an 11-3 victory over the Mystic Schooners on Saturday night at Recreation Field.
The teams went scoreless in the opening inning and then heads-up defense by Vermont in the second prevented the Schooners from taking an early lead. Caleb Stelly singled to start the frame and stole second. He moved to third on a groundout to the shortstop. He was thrown out at the plate on a play by Santino Rosso at third base for the second out. Vermont starter Aidan Tucker recorded his second strikeout of the game to end the inning.
Mystic took advantage of an error to build a 2-0 lead in the third. A walk to Matthew Brinker began the inning. Sam Kirkpatrick reached base on a throwing error and advanced all the way to third, allowing Brinker to score. Tucker served up a strikeout and then induced a groundout, but a wild pitch gave Kirkpatrick enough time to cross home for a 2-0 advantage.
Vermont’s offense squandered a golden opportunity in the bottom of the third. Mystic starter Thomas Ellison escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the Schooners’ lead. Vermont ran into more trouble in the fourth, but Max Gitlin entered the game in relief and left the bases loaded to escape with no damage.
The Mountaineers scored four runs to take a 4-2 lead in the bottom of fourth. Nathan Goranson led off with a double down the left field line. He advanced to third on a single to center by newcomer Cameron Santerre. A stolen base put two runners in scoring position. After Ellison got a strikeout, Goranson scored Vermont’s first run on a wild pitch that also moved Santerre to third.
Mystic reliever Daniel Kelleher served up a huge strikeout for the second out, but the he hit TJ Williams with a pitch to put runners on the corners. A two-out single by Marshall Toole put runners on the corners again and allowed Goranson score the tying run
A wild pitch gave Vermont a 3-2 lead when Williams trotted across the plate, while Toole moved over to second. Brandon Butterworth worked a full-count walk and Toole stole third to put runners on first and third again with two outs. A single by Rosso made it 4-2, but Mystic recorded the third out when Butterworth was caught in a rundown.
Gitlin worked quickly in the fifth inning and sixth innings, retiring the batters in order on just 19 pitches to keep Vermont’s lead intact. The Mountaineers added two runs in the sixth. Renwick was hit by a pitch and then a well-executed hit-and-run by Toole put two runners on base with one out. Butterworth ripped a two-out single to left field that drove in Renwick, making it 5-2. A walk to Roso loaded the bases. A sacrifice fly made it 6-2 off the bat of Aaron Whtiely.
After retiring nine hitters in a row, Gitlin gave up a two-out solo homer to left field by Mystic’s Jack Goodman to make it 6-3 in the seventh. Vermont got five runs back in the bottom of the frame. It was capped by a two-out, two-run triple off the bat of Rosso. Max Moss and Christopher AuClair pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, while finishing with three strikeouts
Gitlin picked up his first win of the summer in 3-plus innings of work. He gave up one run on three hits and had three strikeouts. Keheller suffered the loss for Mystic after pitching for one-plus inning. He gave up four runs on five hits and walked two batters. Toole had four hits to lead the offensive side of things, while Butterworth and Rosso each drove in three runs.
The Mountaineers improve to 19-11-1 and moved three games over the Upper Valley Nighthawks at the top of the North Division standings. The Schooners (19-12) entered the game on a hot streak after winning eight of their last 10 contests.
Vermont 10, Keene 2
KEENE, N.H. — The Vermont Mountaineers returned to the win column with a victory over the Keene Swamp Bats on Friday night from Alumni Field.
It was the fifth game of the season series between the North Division rivals, with Vermont taking a 3-2 lead.
After leaving two runners on base in the top of the first inning, Vermont starter Nolan Sparks shut down Keene in the bottom of the opening frame. The visitors put runners on the corners with one out in the second frame and took a 1-0 lead. Tyler Cox walked, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Nathan Waugh. Jace Jeremiah worked a walk to reach first, prompting Keene to go to the bullpen early. TJ Williams reached on a two-out error by the catcher that allowed Cox to score the first run of the game.
Sparks ran into trouble in the second. He gave up a leadoff double and a one-out walk, putting two runners on base. He induced a flyout and recorded a strikeout to keep Keene off the scoreboard.
With Keene squandering an opportunity to tie or take the lead, the Mountaineers took advantage in the third and added to their lead. Luke Cantwell walked to start the frame and then Brandon Butterworth smacked his second home run of the season to give Vermont a 3-0 lead. Cox made it 4-0 after reaching on a single. He advanced to second on a walk and scored on a single by Jack Renwick
Sparks ran into more trouble in the bottom of the third, as the Swamp Bats loaded the bases with no outs. The Vermont pitcher left them stranded by striking out the next three batters on 11 pitches.
Vermont added three runs to build a 7-0 lead in the fifth. Waugh started the frame with a double and then Renwick walked with one out. A Williams double over the center fielder’s head drove in Waugh to make it 5-0. Renwick scored on a groundout by Grant Voytovich to make it 6-0. A two-out single by Cantwell scored Renwick stretched the lead to 7-0.
Benjamin Smith entered the game in the bottom of the fifth in relief for Vermont. He gave up a leadoff walk before getting the first two outs of the frame via a strikeout and pop-up. However, Keene broke up the shutout when Devin Taylor hit a two-run homer to drive in Bryan Padilla, making it 7-2. The Swamp Bats continued to threaten as an error and a two-out single extended the inning. Smith limited the damage by registering his second strikeout of the inning.
Aidan Risse worked a quick 1-2-3 inning of relief in the sixth frame, retiring the side on 15 pitches to keep Vermont’s five-run lead intact. After Vermont went scoreless in the seventh, Risse continued his strong relief effort with his second straight shutout inning, which was capped by another strikeout.
The Mountaineers extended their lead in the eighth inning. Marshall Toole doubled to start the frame and moved to third on a passed ball. A walk to Waugh put runners on the corners and then a single by Jeremiah drove in Toole. A single by Renwick loaded the bases and a single by WIlliams drove in Toole and Waugh, making it 10-2. Max Chapman and Maxwell Brulport each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the victory for Vermont.
Risse earned the win in two full innings of relief. He pitched two shutout innings, giving up one hit while striking out three batters. The Mountaineers pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts while issuing four walks and holding Keene to five hits.