MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour Stroke Play championship wrapped up on Friday at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
Newport Country Club's Austin Giroux, the defending Division I boys medalist from North Country, won the boys 15-18 division with a two-round score of 4-over, giving him a six-stroke win over Williston Golf Club's Alex Leonard. Giroux sunk a trio of birdies in his second round where he shot a 74.
Barton's Jackson King was third at 12-over, while Ekwanok's Charlie Davis and Dorset Field Club's Harrison Digangi tied for fourth at 14-over.
Two Country Club of Barre golfers made the top 10, while another just missed out. Garret Cameron was the top Barre golfer in ninth place at 19-over for the tournament. William Eaton was 10th at 23-over and Riley Richards was 11th at 25-over.
Otter Valley student and Ralph Myhre golfer Thomas Politano finished tied for 14th.
Thomas' older sister Mia Politano had a nice bounce back from her first round, shooting 13 strokes better on Friday.
Mia Politano, a recent Otter Valley graduate and a Ralph Myhre golfer, shot a 79 on Friday with two birdies. She finished the tournament at 29-over, good for third place in the girls 15-18 division.
She will be in the Vermont State Women's Amateur event this upcoming week at Newport Country Club. Politano won the Junior Championship at the major event last year and finished fourth overall.
Amy Lyon held on to her lead from Thursday to pick up the Stroke Play championship on Friday. The Quechee Club golfer finished the tournament at 21-over and bested second-place Kaylie Porter, of Manchester Country Club, by four strokes.
Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy and Jillian Miles finished tied for fourth at 34-over. Barre's Paige Oakes was eighth in the division.
Ralph Myhre's Lucas Politano, last week's boys 10-14 Match Play champion, finished the Stroke Play tournament in third at 14-over. He sunk a trio of birdies in the second round, where he shot a 78.
A 73 on the final day gave Politano's clubmate Brady Fallon the Stroke Play championship for the age group. Fallon finished the tournament at 9-over, beating West Bolton's Evan Marchessault by one stroke. Fallon finished the day with four birdies.
Rutland's Mattie Serafin made the top five, just behind Cedar Knoll's Camden Ayer. Serafin finished at 21-over and had two birdies on Friday.
Ekwanok's Patrick Saxe tied with Vermont National's Jack McDougall for sixth at 25-over. Rutland's Kyle Blanchard tied with Kwiniaska's Cooper Guerriere for eighth at 27-over.
Ralph Myhre's Nolan Wilson was 11th, Rutland's Ronan Duffy tied for 16th with Capital City's Bubba Chamberlain and Ekwanok's Grayson Davis was 18th.
Ralph Myhre's Nora Wilson was the lone competitor in the girls 10-14 division, and on Friday, she had an 11-stroke improvement from her first round.
The Junior Tour has one more summer event left, a single-day tournament on Wednesday at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon.
