Four years ago Erika Wiebe was a fearless middle school athlete who competed on her school’s varsity girls lacrosse team and scored four goals in the Division championship.
Now the Green Mountain Valley School star is a battle-tested All-American with another state title in hand.
Wiebe was one of four Vermont players to earn the prestigious national honor following the 2021 season. She joined the Gumbies as an eighth-grader and helped her team rattle off 25 straight victories at the start of her career.
The 2017 GMVS squad capped a 13-0 season with a 13-10 victory over U-32. This year’s 11-2 team earned the No. 3 seed for the Division II tournament and defeated Spaulding, Vergennes and St. Johnsbury in the playoffs.
South Burlington’s Lindsey Booth, Burr and Burton’s Tatum Sands and BFA-St. Albans’ Loghan Hughes were also named All-Americans. Another GMVS standout, Megan Ryan, was selected as an Academic All-American along with South Burlington’s Mercedes Rozzi, Essex’s Sophie Forcier and BFA-St. Albans’ Loghan Hughes.
Wiebe and Ryan joined Gumbies midfielder Molly Queally and veteran goalie Molly Quinlan on the D-II First Team. Harwood scoring threat Charlotte Cooke was another First Team selection along with Spaulding midfielders Bella Bevins and Addison Pinard. Offensive weapons Caitlyn Fielder and Sasha Kennedy made the First Team for U-32.
The Second Team athletes from GMVS were Ava Comey (defense), Whitney Hollenbeck (attack) and Alli Messier (defense). Fellow Gumbies Kelly Gebhardt (midfield) and Tess Hanley (defense) were named to the Honorable Mention list.
U-32’s Cece Curtin (attack) and Melanie Winters (midfield) snagged Second Team nods. Raider midfielders Tegan O’Donnell and Zoe Hilferty were Honorable Mention selections.
Spaulding freshman goalie Corinna Mouton turned some heads during her varsity debut and netted Second Team accolades along with Crimson Tide midfielder Ruby Harrington. Defensive standouts Lilly Tewksbury and Zoe Tewksbury represented the Tide on the Honorable Mention list. Second Team midfielders Maggie Aiken and Ava Thurston helped power Harwood all season along with Honorable Mention teammates Kaylee Cameron (goalie), Aliza Jernigan (attack) and Sadie Nordle (midfield).
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
C
olchester: Alyssa Pratt, attack. Green Mountain Valley: Molly Queally, midfield; Molly Quinlan, goalie; Megan Ryan, midfield; Erika Wiebe, midfield. Hartford: Caroline Hamilton, midfield; Jasmine Jenkins, midfield; Zoe Pfeiffer, attack; Rylee Potwin, defense. Harwood: Charlotte Cook, attack/midfield. Lamoille: Phoebe Loomis, midfield. Spaulding: Bella Bevins, midfield; Addison Pinard, midfield. St. Johnsbury: Ella Ceppetelli, attack; Polly Currier, attack. U-32: Caitlyn Fielder, midfield; Sasha Kennedy, attack. Vergennes: Ava Doherty-Konczal, midfield; Hannah Kelly, midfield; Savannah Scrodin, defense; Sydney Weber, attack. Woodstock: Isabel Konijnenberg, midfield; Audrey Emery, goalie.
SECOND TEAM
Colchester: Taylor Dickie, goalie; Kelsi Pratt, midfield. Green Mountain Valley: Ava Comey, defense; Whitney Hollenbeck, attack; Alli Messier, defense. Hartford: Elliot Rupp, midfield; Reilly Slusser, midfield; Abby Vanderpot, defense. Harwood: Maggie Aiken, midfield; Ava Thurston, attack/midfield. Lamoille: Renny Cota, midfield. Spaulding: Ruby Harrington, midfield; Corinna Mouton, goalie. St. Johnsbury: Maren Nitsche, midfield; Ruby Yerkes, defense. U-32: Cece Curtin, attack; Melanie Winters, midfield. Vergennes: Elena Bronson, midfield; Cassandra Guillmette, midfield; Ryley Olsen, attack. Woodstock: Hannah Reed, midfield; Maddy Trimpi, defense.
HONORABLE MENTION
Colchester: Natalie Achilles, defense; Hannah Lamphier, attack. Green Mountain Valley: Kelly Gebhardt, midfield; Tess Hanley, defense. Hartford: Addison Cadwell, attack. Harwood: Kaylee Cameron, goalie; Aliza Jernigan, attack/midfield; Sadie Nordle, midfield. Lamoille: Savannah Aiken, attack; Madeline Benoit, defense; Rachel Boyden, midfield; Kayla Turner, goalie. Milton: Emma Schaarsmidt, Reagan Decker. Spaulding: Lilly Tewksbury, defense; Zoey Tewksbury, defense. Stowe: Ella Murphy, Reagan Smith. St. Johnsbury: Ellie Rice, midfield; Sophia Shippee, midfield; Mairen Tierney, attack. U-32: Tegan O’Donnell, midfield; Zoe Hilferty, midfield. Vergennes: Marley Keith, attack; Molly Laurent, defense; Sadie Thomas, defense.
