Burr & Burton's Grace McDonald watches through the fog after hitting her tee shot from the first green at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club during the 2019 girls golf state championships.

 By Jon Olender

Girls Golf State Championship Tee Times

Oct. 6, 2020

At Champlain CC

Swanton, VT

Division I

9:30 a.m.

Ashley Seymour, BFA-St. Albans
Georgia Casavant, BFA-St. Albans
Paige Demar, BFA-St. Albans

9:40 a.m.

Caitlin Connors, Colchester
Julia Correll, Colchester
Maelyn Sartwell, Colchester
Jayme Baldwin, Colchester

9:50 a.m.

Madison Drew, Essex
Macey McGovern, Essex
Ashley Stempek, Essex

10 a.m.

Clare Stackpole-McGrath, CVU
Lindsay Beer, CVU
Elise Ayer, CVU
Megan Rexford, CVU

10:10 a.m.

Marta Potter, North Country
Cora Nadeau, North Country
Sage Bennett, South Burlington
Lian Wijetunga, South Burlington

10:20 a.m.

Madi Tulkop, Burlington
Austynn Hudson, St. Johnsbury
Alexis Landrie, Rutland

10:30 a.m.

Finula Cree, Burr & Burton
Kylie Cleanthis, Burr & Burton
Kaylie Porter, Burr & Burton
Grace McDonald, Burr & Burton

Division II

10:50 a.m.

Samantha Borman, Milton
Kira Jennings, Milton
Sara Beth Marroquin, Rice
Grace Marroquin, Rice

11 a.m.

Emma Kellett, Harwood
Claudia Derryberry, Harwood
Ella Cook, Harwood
Jordan Hunter, Harwood

11:10 a.m.

Mercedes Cathcart, Fair Haven
Tia Martinez, Lake Region
Makenzie Smith, Lake Region
Madeleine Racine, Lake Region

11:20 a.m.

Paige Moorby, Northfield
Taylor Baroffio, Northfield
Faith Hoagland, Northfield
Sophia Ashford, Northfield

11:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Guthrie, U-32
Page Oakes, U-32
Alley Guthrie, U-32
Emily Dean, Woodstock

Noon

Elena Politano, Otter Valley
Mia Politano, Otter Valley
Alyssa Gallo, Long Trail

