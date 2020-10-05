Girls golf state championship tee times Oct 5, 2020 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Burr & Burton's Grace McDonald watches through the fog after hitting her tee shot from the first green at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club during the 2019 girls golf state championships. By Jon Olender Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls Golf State Championship Tee TimesOct. 6, 2020At Champlain CC Swanton, VTDivision I9:30 a.m.Ashley Seymour, BFA-St. AlbansGeorgia Casavant, BFA-St. AlbansPaige Demar, BFA-St. Albans9:40 a.m.Caitlin Connors, ColchesterJulia Correll, ColchesterMaelyn Sartwell, ColchesterJayme Baldwin, Colchester9:50 a.m.Madison Drew, EssexMacey McGovern, EssexAshley Stempek, Essex10 a.m.Clare Stackpole-McGrath, CVULindsay Beer, CVUElise Ayer, CVUMegan Rexford, CVU10:10 a.m.Marta Potter, North CountryCora Nadeau, North CountrySage Bennett, South BurlingtonLian Wijetunga, South Burlington10:20 a.m.Madi Tulkop, BurlingtonAustynn Hudson, St. JohnsburyAlexis Landrie, Rutland10:30 a.m.Finula Cree, Burr & Burton Kylie Cleanthis, Burr & BurtonKaylie Porter, Burr & BurtonGrace McDonald, Burr & BurtonDivision II10:50 a.m.Samantha Borman, MiltonKira Jennings, MiltonSara Beth Marroquin, RiceGrace Marroquin, Rice11 a.m.Emma Kellett, HarwoodClaudia Derryberry, HarwoodElla Cook, HarwoodJordan Hunter, Harwood11:10 a.m.Mercedes Cathcart, Fair HavenTia Martinez, Lake RegionMakenzie Smith, Lake RegionMadeleine Racine, Lake Region11:20 a.m.Paige Moorby, NorthfieldTaylor Baroffio, NorthfieldFaith Hoagland, NorthfieldSophia Ashford, Northfield11:30 a.m.Elizabeth Guthrie, U-32Page Oakes, U-32Alley Guthrie, U-32Emily Dean, WoodstockNoonElena Politano, Otter ValleyMia Politano, Otter ValleyAlyssa Gallo, Long Trail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.