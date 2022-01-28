The kids up on Proctor Avenue are rolling. The kids further south in the little town of Proctor aren’t doing bad, either.
Sitting atop Proctor Avenue in South Burlington, Rice’s girls basketball team is perfect. The Green Knights are playing tenacious defense and are also more than capable on the offensive end of the floor.
When they began the season 2-0, it was tough to tell what the Division I Green Knights’ resume really meant. One win was against a New York State school and the other over Division III Lake Region and only by a 43-38 score.
Since, the Green Knights have played some of the best and are still 9-0.
Not only that, the Lake Region team got everyone’s attention by stunning powerful Windsor this week.
Lake Region has a player in Sakoya Sweeney who will soon be on everyone’s radar. The Rangers are getting on to lot of people’s radar, too. They bear watching.
Over in that little town of Proctor, the Phantoms just keep rolling. The season-opening loss to White River Valley is in their rear view mirror and the view ahead is promising.
“We knew we had to stop Maggie McKearin,” White River Valley point guard Tanner Drury said.
They slowed down McKearin and beat the Phantoms.
Nobody has been able to do either since.
McKearin has had two 40-point games recently. How rare is that? The Phantoms had never had one in their girls hoop history before that.
The only team that has stood up to Proctor is West Rutland. Both games were competitive and when the playoff pairings are released, fans from both West Rutland and Proctor will look to see when a possible third meeting could occur.
A quick snapshot of each division before we get into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings:
Division I — The playoffs in this division will cause tons of excitement in northern Vermont. Games between nearby rivals, all claiming a real chance to snare the brass ring, will heat up Chittenden County and the Northeast Kingdom.
Rice will not be a prohibitive favorite and arguably there is not a favorite in this division. Essex, CVU, Mount Mansfield and St, Johnsbury all have realistic chances.
There is a fly in the ointment. The northern foes will tell you that Rutland very well might be a dangerous obstacle come playoff time.
Division II — Springfield coach Pete Peck says you can throw a hat over the better D-II teams in the southern part of the state. Fair Haven, Hartford and Springfield play solid defense but can struggle to score. That makes for a lot of close games when any combination of these teams meet one another.
“You can probably put Burr and Burton into that group, too,” Peck said.
Peck’s team got one of those low scoring, down-to-the wire wins at Fair Haven recently. It was the Cosmos’ signature victory over a team they have had trouble beating.
Watch out for 8-4 Spaulding coming off a 30-point win over Peoples.
Division III — Well, many people thought they had this one figured out. Then, Lake Region comes along and beats Windsor quite handily.
You still have to like the Yellow Jackets’ chances in the postseason against anyone including Lake Region.
Yet, hoop fandom has a lot of eyes on the Lake Region Rangers now.
And how can you ignore what Williamstown has done, which is to say all that anyone ever could do. The Blue Devils are 11-0 and have rolled to convincing wins in most games. The closet call was 39-32 to neighboring rival Northfield.
Division IV — McKearin has help. Isabel Greb is a scorer who had had 28 in a game. Rival West Rutland has the size. The Phantoms and Golden Horde look like the cream of the division.
Blue Mountain would love to tear up the script of a two-horse race and just might be able to do that.
If Mid-Vermont can surround Hayley Goodwin with a little more help could we have an upset in the D-IV playoffs?
Mount St. Joseph coach Bill Bruso would love to bottle his team’s play during the early part of Thursday night’s game when they got the jump on White River Valley.
Still, D-IV looks like a two-horse race from here.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Rice 9-0 (1) The Green Knights play defense. Two of the last three games they held opponents down to the lows 30s.
2. Essex 7-1 (5) The Hornets beat CVU 49-47. That always gets your attention.
3. CVU 7-2 (3) The Redhawks lose two games in a season less often than the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania has his day. Still, do not expect the mystique to erode. They will be somebody everyone wants to dodge when the playoff pairings are posted on Feb. 21.
4. Mount Mansfield 8-2 (4) The Cougars beat a very good St. Johnsbury team by 14 but there is also a recent double-digit loss to CVU. We will find out a lot about the Cougars that first week of February. They host Essex on Feb. 3 and travel to Rice on Feb. 7.
5. St. Johnsbury 6-2 (6) Both losses were by double digits to Mount Mansfield.
6. Windsor 10-2 (3) You don’t demote this perennial power too much for one loss, but the Yellow Jackets’ defeat at the hands of Lake Region was a surprise.
7. Enosburg 11-0 (8) The Division II Hornets might be branding themselves as the division’s favorite. Beating a very good Mount Abraham team 37-29 and following it up with a 47-33 win over Division I Colchester stamps the Hornets with legitimacy.
8. Lyndon 8-2 (UR) The Vikings beat a very solid Spaulding team.
9. Proctor 7-1 (10) This offensive juggernaut has been in the 70s each of the last three games.
10. Rutland 6-7 (7) The Raiders beat all the teams they are supposed to beat but can’t quite get over the hump against the best teams. They will be a tough out in Division I no matter the first-round opponent.
On the bubble: Fair Haven, Springfield, Mount Abraham, Spaulding, West Rutland, Missisquoi, South Burlington, Colchester, Hartford, White River Valley.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. Rice 2. Essex 3. CVU 4. Mount Mansfield 5. St. Johnsbury
Division II: 1. Enosburg 2. 3. Springfield, 4. Fair Haven 5. Mount Abraham.
Division III: 1. Windsor, 2. Williamstown 3. Thetford 4. Lake Region 5. Peoples.
Division IV: 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Blue Mountain 4. Mid-Vermont 5. Mount St. Joseph.
