Cony High School (Augusta, Maine) football coach B.L. Lippert calls Riley Geyer “a dream to coach.”
Norwich University baseball coach Frank Pecora calls Geyer “a find.”
If Pecora is right about Geyer, opposing batters might be calling the freshman right-handed pitcher a lot of things.
Geyer is part of what Pecora believes is a strength of this year’s Norwich baseball team — pitching depth.
That’s a good thing because that ingredient will be tested early.
Following the season-opening three-game series with Centenary University in New Jersey, the Cadets will play 10 games from March 4 through March 10 in Florida.
Geyer was a 6-foot-1, 220-pound quarterback for the Cadets this fall. He played sparingly, completing five of nine passes.
He is likely to get a lot more work on the baseball diamond.
“He’s a horse,” Pecora said.
Pecora has only had a few indoor practices.
“I will know more in a week,” he said. “But I am pleased with where we are.”
One thing he is hoping for this season is to avoid the injury bug. The Cadets went through four shortstops last year beginning with an injury in Florida.
Eventually, Windsor’s Ryland Richardson was moved from second base to shortstop and he will start this season at shortstop.
“He is a great kid,” Pecora said of Geyer.
He is also an enterprising young man. He has taken advantage of the NCAA’s new NIL (name, image and likeness) provision which allows college athletes to profit on their brand.
He might not get rich as a Division III athlete but Geyer has signed for NIL representation with Pliable which can provide him with branding advice and partnership opportunities.
“Geyer was a great student athlete at Cony. He really was poised to have an unbelievable senior year before COVID canceled it all for him,” Lippert said.
“He’s come back from an ACL injury and worked really hard to get himself in tremendous shape. He is big and physical but also highly skilled.
“He was a dream to coach in high school.”
Vermonters on the Cadet baseball team include Richardson, Lyndonville’s Trevor Lussier, Chelsea’s Zeb Perreault, Montpelier’s Nick Beavin, Morrisville’s Will Fowler and Middlesex’s Hayden Roberge.
“We’ve got kids from all over. We are trying to expand where we draw from,” Pecora said.
He is not kidding. Colorado, Virginia, California, Texas and Arizona are all represented on this season’s roster.
A new scoreboard will soon be installed at NU’s Garrity Field and Pecora said they would love to attract an American Legion baseball team to use the diamond over the summer.
Last year, the Twin State Baseball Game, between the top high school seniors of Vermont and New Hampshire, was played at Garrity Field.
Pecora said that Athletic Director Ed Hockenbury wants to attract events like that to gain exposure for the campus and its facilities.
The North-South Senior Football Game was also played at Norwich in November.
