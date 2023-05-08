Place, Name, Hometown, Age, Gender, Time 1 Nick Orlando South Burlington 28 M 1:02:25.9 2 Luke Murphy Montpelier 15 M 1:04:44.4 3 Steven Mangan Montpelier 31 M 1:05:29.9 4 Sage Grossi Montpelier 17 M 1:05:47.4 5 Sam Davis Essex Junction 62 M 1:12:04.4 6 Pete Johnson Craftsbury 51 M 1:13:05.7 7 Audrey Mangan Craftsbury 34 F 1:14:22.7 8 Lucy Hamel Craftsbury 39 F 1:14:40.1 9 Hallie Grossman Craftsbury 30 F 1:14:47.6 10 Ethan Dreissigacker Craftsbury 32 M 1:15:23.0 11 Adrian Owens Craftsbury 54 M 1:15:24.4 12 Damian Bolduc Craftsbury 45 M 1:15:48.9 13 Raymond Boutin Wolcott 41 M 1:16:05.6 14 Jim Flint West Rutland 64 M 1:16:21.6 15 Kendall Gray Newmarket, NH 25 F 1:16:46.7 16 Josh Gould East Hardwick 44 M 1:17:41.2 17 Will Landis Williston 29 M 1:17:45.6 18 Billy Rison Burlington 33 M 1:18:18.9 19 Emma Cutler Lebanon, NH 32 F 1:18:36.3 20 Rose Modry Greensboro 43 F 1:20:04.4 21 Xaviar Chapdelaine Brownington 16 M 1:22:52.7 22 Katie Nolan Washington, NH 26 F 1:22:58.6 23 Erin Magoon Craftsbury 44 F 1:25:44.1 24 Lauralee Sweeney Craftsbury 37 F 1:29:41.0 25 Timothy Sargent Morrisville 47 M 1:30:15.6 26 Joseph Merrill Montpelier 57 M 1:30:22.0 27 Mark McNall Morrisville 29 M 1:31:38.9 28 Colin Netzley Craftsbury 29 M 1:32:41.0 29 Haley Koperski Colchetser 37 F 1:32:45.1 30 Bryan Wilkinson Colchester 40 M 1:32:46.3 31 Jessica Boutin Wolcott 36 F 1:33:53.1 32 Riva Reynolds Craftsbury 43 F 1:35:12.3 33 Caroline Lawlor Johnson 28 F 1:37:20.7 34 Nicholas Nero Acton, MA 57 M 1:37:44.9 35 Darby Hering Jeffersonville 45 F 1:37:48.4 36 Katie Humphrey Montpelier 46 F 1:39:37.1 37 Antonio Rogers Greensboro 30 M 1:41:23.9 38 Kristof Holm Hyde Park 35 M 1:44:19.7 39 Hannah Weisner Hyde Park 34 F 1:44:20.3 40 Colleen Cataldo Stowe 1:47:14.0 41 Julie Nero Acton, MA 57 F 1:47:18.0 42 Russ Petelle Newport 75 M 1:57:46.3 43 Emmi Chapdelaine Brownington 40 F 2:04:30.7
