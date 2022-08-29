BURLINGTON — The South Carolina women’s soccer team proved why it’s the fourth-ranked team in the country by using a goal in each half to defeat Vermont, 2-0, on Virtue Field on Sunday.
There was a record-breaking crowd in attendance to watch the Gamecocks (3-0-1) take on the Catamounts (1-2). First-half UVM goalie Erin Murphy tallied six saves to help keep the deficit at a single goal. Kylee Carafoli saw her first collegiate action while starting the second half in net for the Catamounts. She made 10 saves in 45 minutes of action.
“We are proud of our play today against such a high-level opponent,” UVM coach Kristi Huizengasaid. “South Carolina is an excellent team and I thought we stayed pretty organized defensively to make them work for their chances. Offensively, we were pleased with a lot of the chances we created. And unfortunately, we were not able to capitalize today. It was a great day out at Virtue to welcome home UVM alum Shelley Smith and we want to thank our students and community for making it a special atmosphere to play in.”
Despite South Carolina’s constant and early pressure, the Catamounts held the Gamecocks scoreless for the first 30 minutes of the game. South Carolina amassed 10 shots in the first half, putting seven of them on frame. For the game, the Gamecocks outshot Vermont 31-10. Camryn Dixon scored her first goal of the season with a floating shot just out of the reach of Murphy from the right side of the 18-yard box to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead.
In the 33rd minute, Tessa Weiss had one of the best opportunities for the Catamounts when she received a pass at the top of the 18-yard box, made a move and fired a shot on goal. Heather Hinz made a leaping save to deflect the ball out for a corner kick. Samantha Chang scored off a pass from Shae O’Rourke in the 64th minute. It was O’Rourke’s third assist of the season.
Lauren DeGroot gave the Catamounts a spark from off the bench by making runs down the wing and putting pressure on the Gamecocks back line. She finished with one shot on goal in 39 minutes of action. Weiss and Natlie Durieux each tallied two shots to lead the Catamounts. Both players directed one shot on goal.
The Cats will travel to play LIU Brooklyn (2-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Vermont will return home Sunday to take on Rhode Island (0-2-1) for its annual Rally Around Mental Health game at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sarsfield joins NU
NORTHFIELD — Brett Sarsfield begins his first season as lead women’s soccer assistant coach for the 2022-23 academic year.
A native of New York, Sarsfield joins the Norwich staff with over a decade of Division I experience as both an assistant and head coach. He also has been involved at the professional, semi-professional, club and high school levels.
“Coach Sarsfield will bring a level of experience and IQ to our coaching staff this season,” Norwich coach Heather Faasse said. “We will be looking for his expertise in player development as we move forward in progressing our abilities on the field and in the classroom.”
Sarsfield’s collegiate coaching experience spans both highly competitive and academically elite institutions. He coached in the West Coast Conference while living in California and also spent time with both the Ivy and Patriot Leagues on the East Coast. He was also involved in the MAAC, first as a student-athlete and then as assistant coach. Over his career, he has worked at Siena College, Loyola Marymount University, Iona University, Saint Peter’s University, Cornell University, Colgate University and Ithaca College.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work with coach Faasse and her program here at Norwich,” Sarsfield said. “The commitment, passion and ambitions of all those I spoke with during the interview process was palpable. It’s an honor to coach, teach and help lead both Cadets and civilian student-athletes as they pursue their potential at our nation’s oldest military college.”
Sarsfield has competed in the NCAA Tournament as both a player and as a member of a coaching staff. As a player, Sarsfield began his college career at Division I Manhattan College. He earned the “Hardest Worker” honor as a sophomore while helping the program to a conference playoff appearance. As a junior he transferred to SUNY Cortland and helped the Red Dragons win a SUNYAC Conference Championship. The Red Dragons were ranked No. 15 in the national polls and made a trip to the NCAA D-III Tournament.
He began his Division I coaching career at the age of 21 at Siena College. When he was 28, he became a Division I women’s head coach at Saint Peter’s University.
Outside of coaching, Sarsfield is an accomplished photographer who has worked professionally on both coasts. His images of many prominent stars including Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, David Beckham, and Thierry Henry have appeared in publications around the world.
Sarsfield’s greatest enjoyment over the years has been the entire process of recruiting, coaching and then supporting his former players as they go on to professional careers of their own.
“Seeing the amount of former players in education, medicine, law or the business world that have been able to go out and help others after graduation is always the most rewarding part of the job,” he said.
The Cadets will open the season on Thursday by hosting NVU Johnson at 7 p.m.
