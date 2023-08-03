CASTLETON — When Noah Gamache was 9 years old he had his club foot and leg amputated.
This fall, he will be suiting up for the Greenfield (Massachusetts) High School Green Wave as a two-way lineman.
He can't wait for the season to begin and he has plans for football beyond the coming season.
"I have fallen in love with football. I would definitely love to play in college," Gamache said on Tuesday at Castleton where he was a guest of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl officials as the result of being a patient in the Shriners Hospital.
"Noah's playing football is just incredible," Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Charirman Kristi Morris said.
Gamache said the love affair with football was nurtured by watching the game on television with his father. He particularly admired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
That prompted the question to Gamache: So why are you not a tight end?
"I was but then I got big during COVID," he said.
That meant the transition to the trenches.
Transition has been a way of life for Gamache. It is something he has become very adept at.
He is a student at Pioneer Valley High School in Northfield, Massachusetts and has to go to Greenfield to play his high school football.
He spoke to the Vermont and New Hampshire Shrine football teams at their camp on Tuesday and had to be an inspiration with his story on overcoming obstacles to play football.
Where might be play college football?
Well, Noah and his mother were kind of taken with the environment of the Castleton campus.
"We've been admiring it," Melissa said.