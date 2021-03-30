BARRE — The jitters from playing at the Barre Aud can turn even the hottest-shooting team into an ice-cold puddle in front of thousands of fans.
That wasn’t the case during this year’s Covid-shortened basketball season because no spectators were allowed at games.
The pressure of competing for a state title still presented plenty of mental challenge for high school athletes. But overcoming the typical nerves and tension was not as much of a make-or-break factor in 2021.
Sunday’s Division III championship is a perfect example. Green Mountain made its first finals appearance in school history and matched up against Williamstown, which punched its ticket to the championship for the 10th time in a dozen years.
The top-seeded Chieftains could have easily struggled in the spotlight against the eight-time champs.
Instead, they played like they do this every March. And they put on a show worthy of the historic venue, rallying to a 52-51 overtime victory.
Brandan Rose stole the ball in the backcourt during the finals seconds of regulation and set up Skyler Klozos for a layup that knotted things at 53. Rose opened overtime with a 3-pointer before baskets by Klozos, Sawyer Pippin and Jack Boyle doomed the No. 6 Blue Devils.
“I’m glad we got a chance to play a basketball game today,” Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. “But the energy level that the fans bring is amazing. And not having that, at times, really dictates a lot of how the game swayed one way or the other. Your bench has to bring its own energy. So it’s tough when you’re wearing down, and Thomas (Parrott) played 36 straight minutes today. If he’s got a crowd behind him, you can find a little bit more sometimes.”
Chieftains coach Brian Rapanotti knew that his players missed out on many traditional aspects of the Aud experience. But the thrill of capturing the school’s first title will be a source of lifelong pride for everyone on the roster. And the Green Mountain coach is aware that a packed house could have resulted in an entirely different outcome.
“It’s not the same this year,” Rapanotti said. “I’ve been here as an assistant 13 years ago with Springfield and sat on that bench and won a title. And this place is nuts. It’s just not that same atmosphere that you’ve got to battle with — it’s almost like another away game. …And that could have gone both ways. It could have helped us and it could have helped them. It’s unfortunate they don’t get to experience that. But I think that may have played into our favor a little bit: not having experienced that and not having to adjust to that.”
Here are three more takeaways from the D-III title tilt:
PARROTT TURNS HEADS
Parrott was visibly disheartened just like all of his teammates immediately after the overtime buzzer sounded. The junior point guard set the tone for the Blue Devils all winter, and that dynamic was amplified throughout the championship. He battled through double- and triple-team defense from start to finish, maintaining his poise and focus the whole time.
“We knew everything went through Parrott, and he had a great game today,” Rapanotti said. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort — he really ate us up. That high post stuff was their go-to thing and we did have a hard time adjusting to that action. But at the same time we didn’t want to let their 3-point shooters get rolling if we over-help too much on that. So you’re kind of picking your poison. …I hate to say ‘old-man’ game, but (Parrott) is just really hard. He’s a good athlete, he’s smart, he’s savvy, he knows how to use his body to finish. He’s a heck of a player.”
Parrott went 8 of 13 from the foul line and finished with 14 points and five assists. Klezos and Everett Mosher grabbed early steals for the Chieftains, but Parrott kept his team in contention. He scored Williamstown’s first four points and set up James DeForge in the paint, resulting in a 7-6 deficit after the first quarter.
Two foul shots by Parrott kept things close at the start of the second quarter. He tied things at 15 with a layup and grabbed a defensive rebound to help the Blue Devils carry a 17-15 lead into the break.
Williamstown led 28-27 after a back-and-forth third quarter, but Ty Merrill scored five points in 29 seconds for a 32-28 advantage at the start of the fourth. Parrott quickly took over again, stealing the ball and making two foul shots. He crashed the defensive glass twice down the stretch before going 2 of 2 from the stripe with 52 seconds left to play for a 42-39 lead. He hit another foul shot with 32 seconds remaining in regulation and also scored in overtime.
“I was getting face-guarded from full-court and it was definitely hard,” Parrott said. “I wish I had been more aggressive in the second half, but it is what it is. There were a few plays that would have changed the game. But you can’t look back — you have to look forward. …It really got us excited that we hit that (quarterfinal) buzzer-beater and this is not a setback for us. We’re going to come back harder and I know everyone is going to put in some work.”
This year’s explosion of video streaming capabilities for Vermont high school sports allowed the Chieftains to watch a lot of Williamstown games in preparation for the final. Even though members of the Blue Devils’ junior class had never been to the Aud before, the secret was out with Parrott.
“This year everybody sees everybody play online, and you know you have to contain Thomas,” Carrier said. “He still played tough and he played his game. We needed more help away from him at times.”
JUNIORS STEP UP
Carrier earned his 200th victory in 2019 and has seen a lot during his tenure with the team. One thing he’s not accustomed to is carrying eight juniors on the roster.
For better or worse, that’s the hand Carrier was dealt this winter. And judging from the results and future potential, having so many 11th-graders may be a win-win scenario.
Michael Murphy (12 points), Tavien Rouleau (11 rebounds) and James Deforge (six points) were among the junior standouts Sunday along with Parrott. And there’s no doubt that the Blue Devils are already thinking about 2022.
“Tavien wanted to own the boards and he really fought through there throughout the game,” Carrier said. “(Saturday) night at practice, I could tell that he was ready to play today. I thought he would bring it and he did. I would have liked to see him put some more points on the board for us, but they were playing some tough defense down low against him. But I loved his work on the boards and the effort he gave us.”
Murphy reached double figures for the second straight game. He came off the bench during the semis and scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime, propelling the Blue Devils to a 51-44 payback victory over Enosburg.
“I was very proud of how Michael Murphy stepped up big for us,” Carrier said. “These last two playoff games he’s given us the Michael Murphy that I know he is. And we’re looking forward to having him next year again. I like having juniors when they’re going to be seniors.”
Junior Greer Peloquin, a former Websterville Baptist standout, hit the game-winning shot during the final seconds to fuel a 63-60 quarterfinal victory over BFA-Fairfax. Gabe Dexter, Blake Clark and Quinn Higgins round out the junior crew.
PLENTY OF PARITY
A one-point overtime finale was fitting for D-III, where no one team stood out this winter.
The Chieftains capped a 12-1 season after earning seven victories over D-IV opponents. Second-seeded Hazen lost to Enosburg in the quarterfinal. The No. 13 Northfield Marauders upset No. 4 Winooski before suffering a quarterfinal loss at No. 12 Thetford, the two-time defending champ.
Even during the final, foul shooting and 3-pointers didn’t drastically favor one team. Green Mountain hit four 3-pointers and was 6 of 13 from the foul line. Williamstown went 3 of 21 from 3-point range and converted 10 of 15 free-throw attempts.
The biggest lead of the entire contest was five points, when the Chieftains pulled ahead 37-32 midway through the final quarter.
“I look at our quarterfinal, our semifinal and this game — and D-III was tough,” Carrier said. “ You had Enosburg and Hazen, and all those games that just came down to the wire. It’s challenging. I know we’re pretty much at mid-season form right now, but we were making big gains. And I think a lot of teams made some big gains. I watched Green Mountain’s games earlier in the season and then I watched them toward the end, and they definitely improved. …But our guys didn’t quit. They listened well in practice when I taught what we had for a style of play and they really matched it. And it was especially nice having the key guys buy into it and selling it to the rest.”
