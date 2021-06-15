MANCHESTER — The Women’s Premier Soccer League’s Vermont Fusion added one win and one loss to the books in their inaugural season, with a 5-2 triumph against the Rhode Island Rogues and a 2-0 loss against the SUSA Football Club in Long Island this weekend.
The Rogues came out strong in Saturday’s game at Applejack Stadium, working hard to control the ball in the first 10 minutes. After scoring on their own goal, Fusion demonstrated their patience and made adjustments to control the game’s tempo.
The Fusion’s first goal came at the 19-minute mark when forward Cricket Basa snaked the ball through a sea of defenders to find teammate Brooke Jenkins, who slammed the ball into the back corner of the net.
Burr and Burton alumni Hannah Pinkus and Grace Pinkus had goals before halftime off assists by Nicole Oberlag and Aspen Pierson.
Less than ten minutes into the second half, Jenkins fed the ball to Mallory Lloyd for the third goal of the night.
Hannah Pinkus had final goal in the 81st minute, off an assist by Basa.
“Our flank play evolved today and brought us the dimension we needed to get this historic first win for the franchise,” said Fusion head coach John O’Connor, in a team press release.
On Sunday, the offense wasn’t there for the Fusion. Riley Nichols hit a shot off the post before halftime, but the SUSA keeper was up to the task all game.
SUSA broke though the Fusion’s tough defense to score a pair before the final whistle.
“The second game of a back-to-back weekend is always tough,” O’Connor said. “I thought we showed great resilience and grit against a good team who has won their division the last three seasons.”
Through four games, the Fusion have a win, two draws and a loss. That leaves them with five points and in third place in the Metropolitan Conference’s North Division, behind SUSA FC and the Rogues.
The Fusion hosts the New York Shockers Saturday, which aligns with their youth league’s annual Green Mountain Challenge tournament.
The Shockers are fifth in the Fusion’s division. They have four points, which is tied with Westchester United FC, but the Shockers have a worse goal differential.
“It should be an electric atmosphere and one which the players will use to drive them in their performance,” O’Connor said. “Our fans at Applejack create a great home-field advantage.”
