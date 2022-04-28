FRANKLIN, Mass. — The Norwich University women’s lacrosse team defeated Dean College, 21-9, during the Cadets’ regular-season finale.
Norwich (12-4, 10-3 GNAC) will host Emmanuel in Saturday’s GNAC quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Michaila Furchak scored three goals and dished out three assists for NU, while Valentina Drown recorded one goal and four assists in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference showdown.
Emma O’Neill registered four goals and one assist in the victory, while teammates Allison Sturgeon and Maddie Etherton chipped in with three goals and one assist apiece.
Furchak gave Norwich the lead 21 seconds into play off a pass from Drown. Etherton scored her first of the contest 1:09 later, putting the Cadets up 2-0 on a free position shot. Dean evened the score before a free position attempt from Klepper made it 3-2. The Cadets scored another two goals off the sticks of Furchak and Jasmin Contreras, extending their lead to 5-2 at the end of the first quarter.
O’Neill added a goal 24 seconds into the second quarter before Jazzy Sztyler-Magee countered for Dean. O’Neill struck again for a 7-4 cushion, but the Bulldogs responded by scoring two straight goals.
Norwich erupted for six straight goals between the end of the first half and beginning of the second, opening up a 13-5 lead.
Dean scored two goals in a row before Sturgeon broke up the run with a free position goal. The Bulldogs scored again before the Cadets went on another four-goal run to take an 18-8 lead early in the fourth quarter. Dean scored once more before the Cadets scored three straight to close out the contest.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Plymouth 18, CU 2
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Kimberly McCarthy scored twice in an 18-2 loss for the Castleton University women’s lacrosse team against Plymouth State Wednesday night.
The Panthers created some separation with a seven-goal second quarter to lead by 10 at the half and never looked back.
The Spartans (2-12) wrap up the regular season on Saturday at UMass Dartmouth.
