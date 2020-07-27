WEST HAVEN — Tim Fuller secured $1,500 and bragging rights at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, taking the “Saturday Night Special” for Small Block 358 Modifieds.
Fuller made the long, four-hour haul from Edwards, N.Y., pay off as he dominated the 35-lap special event. Fuller benefited from a random invert draw to start on the pole position and then bested a field of 27 cars for the first win of his storied career at the Vermont track.
Rocky Warner finished second, while Mike Maresca took third.
Point leader Johnny Bruno grabbed his third win of the season in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division after an entertaining 25-lap run.
Anthony Warren, charging hard on the outside lane, finished second with Scott FitzGerald third. Lacey Hanson finished fourth and Groff held on for fifth.
Rookie Griff Mahoney became the fifth consecutive driver to earn his first-ever win in the Mini Stock division. The Bristol racer led the first half of the race, but had a bad restart just after the halfway mark of the 20-lap feature and fell back to fifth place. Michael Daniels took the runner-up finish with point leader Chris Conroy taking third; it was Conroy’s eighth podium finish in as many races in 2020. Brian Blake was fourth for his best finish.
On Sunday, Brian Whittemore, a veteran underdog driver, scored an immensely popular victory in the headline Pepsi Sportsman Modified division, highlighting a roster of winners that included Evan Roberts, Kim Duell, Andrew FitzGerald, Michael Daniels, and Cody O’Brien.
The Pittsford driver had been to victory lane at other dirt tracks in Vermont and New Hampshire during his career, but Sunday’s win was his first in a Modified at his home track at Devil’s Bowl; it was his first win in any division at the West Haven track since a Late Model victory on May 28, 1995. John St. Germain continued his strong 2020 season with a runner-up finish. Demetrios Drellos came from 13th at the start, and then rebounded from an off-track slide to finish third.
Rookie Adam Piper, of Leicester, won the 12-lap B-Feature for the Sportsman Modifieds, taking his first checkered flag in the division. Tanner Forbes was second in his first race of the season. Alex Bell, Brent Warren, and Todd Randlett completed the top five.
Fourteen-year-old Evan Roberts ran off with the second win of his freshman year in the 20-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. Anthony Warren took the runner-up spot. Johnny Bruno, running in lockstep with Warren for much of the race, finished third.
The full-fender Pro Stock division returned to Devil’s Bowl for the first time in two years, and that gave veteran driver Kim Duell the opportunity to visit the track’s winner’s circle for the first time in a decade. The Pro Stocks combined with the track’s weekly Super Stock class, creating an interesting mix of cars and competition. Scott Towslee finished second ahead of Chad Jeseo, Coonradt and Burton Ward. West Rutland’s Andrew FitzGerald ran competitively and crossed the finish line ninth overall, taking the win in the Super Stock class. Cam Gadue was a career-best second in the Super Stocks.
Michael Daniels broke the Mini Stock division’s streak of new winners with his second triumph of the year.
Point leader Chris Conroy continued his torrid run of podium finishes with a runner-up showing. T.J. Knight, Kyle Davis Jr., and Dick Stone were next in line. Freddy Burch was uninjured in a rollover – the third one of the weekend for the division.
Springfield’s Cody O’Brien took his fourth win of the season in a two-segment, cumulatively scored race for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division.
Austin Chaves had the same score after winning the first round and finishing fourth in the nightcap, but O’Brien earned the tiebreaker with the better finish in the final segment.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway is back in action on Sunday at 7 p.m., with all five weekly divisions, plus Pro Stocks and the season’s second 50-lap Enduro.
