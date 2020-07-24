ESSEX — It started off as something to fill a void, but it turned into so much more.
A group of seven Vermont runners are tackling hunger in the state and they’re doing it in a big way.
On Aug. 14 to 16, the team will be running the length of Vermont, from the Massachusetts border to the Canadian border, to promote awareness for food insecurity and raise money for the Vermont Foodbank.
They are calling their run the Vermont Miles for Meals Challenge.
The group of runners consists of Seth Jensen, Eric Langevin, Jeff Weston, Dylan McNamara, Dan Davis, Brendan Kinney and Derek Martisus, all of whom live in Essex.
The run starts in Pownal, on the Bay State border, and finishes in Highgate, which borders Philipsburg, Quebec. Coming in around 205 to 210 miles, these seven men will see everything Vermont has to offer.
Each person will have about 30 miles of running and legs will be anywhere between three to five miles.
Given the current situation in our country, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are out of jobs. Some people can’t afford to pay for basic necessities, food being chief among them.
The group saw what was happening around them and they wanted to make a change. All avid runners, they decided to combine their passion with something that could make a tangible difference.
“We looked outside and looked at the news and saw that a lot of people were insecure,” said Jensen, 46, a Spanish teacher at CVU, who was the originator of the idea. “There were long lines on the news of people waiting for (food) distributions in Berlin. We started to think how could we combine these two things and raise money for a good cause. We can control a little of something in our world, which sometimes it’s a little out of control.”
According to the Vermont Foodbank website, 1 in 4 people in Vermont struggles with hunger. The Vermont Foodbank provides about 12 million pounds of food annually to people throughout Vermont.
After deciding on Vermont Foodbank and hammering out the details of what they wanted to do, they launched their campaign a few weeks ago, setting a $5,000 goal to start.
The goal didn’t stay there for long.
“We thought that was pretty ambitious,” Jensen said. “We quickly moved that to $10,000 and $15,000 and now we’re over $13,000 and thinking we’re going to raise our goal. There’s a need and there’s also a want from people to contribute to something like this.”
At the time of this article, Miles for Meals has more than $14,000 raised, with about three weeks to go until the event.
The group has been blown away by the support they’ve had in such a short amount of time.
“It was never the plan to raise the goal. We just thought we were setting a realistic but tough goal,” said Davis, 46, who works with technology in the health care field and is a member of the Vermont National Guard.
“We’ve just been overwhelmed with the support from the community. We want to make sure it’s realistic but challenging too.”
Something that caught their eye just this week was when they looked at their donation page and saw a kind comment from a person none of them knew. It showed that their effort was gaining steam and reaching out of their personal network.
“That donor said, ‘we find this inspiring and we hope you do this on an annual basis.’ That was fuel to be motivated,” said McNamara, 45, who is the Director of Social and Emotional Learning and Support Services in the Essex Westford School District, along with being a cross country coach at Essex High.
“It’s encouraging when you see support from members of the community you have no connection with.”
While the current world situation plays a critical role in why the group is doing this run, there is a connection they have to the cause, especially for one of their members.
When the guys were planning the event, Davis opened up about his experience as a child, a story he hadn’t shared with his teammates before.
“When I grew up, in my family, we were food insecure. We relied on food pantries to get my mom and my three brothers through those situations,” Davis said. “It has extra meaning for me for that reason. It has extra meaning for everyone. We all know that everyone around us who we see and work with every day have situations we don’t know about.”
Running has always been the linchpin for the team’s friendship. While a few have known each other for 40 years and they all have connection through their town, their kids and various other things, when they get together, running is at the center of it all.
Over the last five years, the guys would run the 100 on 100 relay race, which starts in Stowe and follows down Route 100 to Ludlow. The event would have been the weekend they decided on for Miles for Meals.
With the pandemic wiping that event out, along with a planned run of the Boston Marathon for a few of the guys, they needed a goal, a purpose for their training.
“We were trying to think of ways to keep us all engaged and focused and together and running,” Jensen said.
The group knows what it plans to do in about three weeks isn’t going to be easy, but why should it be? Nothing about the time we’re living in has been easy.
The guys are willing to work to reach their goals and support an amazing cause along the way.
“We’re doing a similar format for this (as the 100 on 100), albeit, twice as long,” McNamara said. “The point of that is to increase the challenge a bit, where you’ve never really done. You have limited time to rest in between, but it also keeps you engaged and on your toes.”
All seven guys are athletes and inherently competitive. That not only helps them when they’re competing to have the best time, but also competing to raise money for the cause.
“That’s not unrelated to this particular event,” said Martisus, 46, who is an insurance professional and coaches with McNamara in Essex. “Even around the fundraising, there’s a tremendous amount of competitiveness among the team here to try and raise an enormous amount of money. I know I feel very lucky to have run into each one of these guys. We’ll be able to translate that fun into something that’s extremely worthwhile.”
The run will start at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14 in Pownal and expects to conclude at 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15 in Highgate, depending on the pace of the run.
The group mapped out when they expect to arrive in certain towns. Running parallel to Route 7, they expect to be in Wallingford by 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Rutland by 4:30 a.m., Pittsford by 6 a.m. and Brandon by 7 a.m.
The team will make an obvious appearance in their hometown of Essex around 3:45 p.m., before continuing on their way toward the Canadian border.
Given the current health guidelines, they aren’t looking to create large crowds around them, but they will be hard to miss.
The runners will be decked out in bright orange t-shirts, designed by McNamara, and they’re hoping to adorn the chase vehicle with their Instagram handle and hashtag.
“We’re trying to be sensitive to the fact that we don’t want to draw enormous crowds together,” Martisus said. “We would love to generate a good amount of funds during the actual event. We’ll do our best to draw attention. Hopefully, conscious from a safety perspective.”
What started off as a small fundraiser to fill a void in the group’s summer running slate, is now much larger than any of the seven guys expected.
“We’ve exceeded our expectations by far, so we’ve had several conversations about what we do next,” Jensen said. “We don’t want to set a goal that’s unattainable, but at the same time, our next conversation may be about bumping it up.”
Martisus summed up the surge in support in a perfect way.
“When Seth came up with this idea. I didn’t think it had any legs, but now it’s $13,000 in just a couple weeks. It’s amazing.”
Interested people can visit https://fundraise.vtfoodbank.org/team/303812 to donate to the cause. The team can be found on Instagram @VTrunning2standstill.
