This Friday marks the return of weekly asphalt short-track racing in Central Vermont, with fans eagerly awaiting some fast-and-furious action.
The return of the New England Supermodifed Series and the return of the Triple Crown Series for the Flying Tigers will be two of the highlights on the card.
The 2023 points-counting season will heat up in a hurry as the weekly grind begins for the three Thunder Road divisions.
For the Flying Tigers, Friday brings the first of three high-stress nights as drivers attempt to balance their track championship aspirations with attempts to make a move in the Triple Crown Series standings. Now in its seventh annual season, the Triple Crown has been a bucket list item for teams as they battle in the extra-distance showdowns. No driver was been able to win two championships since the beginning of the series.
The return of the New England Supermodified Series will be a lightning-quick 75-lap affair for the winged rockets that are coming from all over the Northeast. The expected entries include defending and inaugural NESS champion Rob Summers from Connecticut and Massachuesetts Modified standouts Anthony Nocella and Matt Swanson. Longtime open-wheeled ace Russ Wood from New Hampshire and Maine’s Bobby Timmons are also top contenders to prevail at the Thunder Road high banks.
After Nick Sweet stole away the Memorial Day Classic, the Late Model drivers have been digging through their notebooks to find more speed. Sweet earned his second career Memorial Day victory and his 25th career Late Model win at Thunder Road after pulling an all-nighter to prepare the car, including an engine swap that lasted until 6 a.m. on race day. The former “King of of the Road” returned to victory lane and was followed by his old rival Derrick O’Donnell. Marcel Gravel was able to pull off his second consecutive third-place finish of the season, while Brooks Clark and Stephen Donahue rounded out the top five.
Many of those racers are hoping that the 50-lap sprint distance will play in their favor Friday. The Street Stocks are facing an interesting start to the season, as their 2022 average car count of 30-plus teams per event continues in 2023. Fan favorite Juan Marshall has a strong lead over former champion Jeffrey Martin and sophomore Cam Powers. Friday’s 25-lap main event is again expected to be one of the highlights of the weekly season opener. The Road Warriors will also be on the card as their four-cylinder numbers continue to grow this year.
Post Time is set for 7 p.m. and the cost for adults is $20. Children ages 12-6 can check out the racing for $5, while children 5-and-under can attend for free.